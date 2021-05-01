Kyren Wilson looks ahead to dramatic weekend at World Snooker Championship

Kyren Wilson is just one match away from the Betfred World Snooker Championship final after clinically dispatching of Neil Robertson in Sheffield.

Wilson and 2010 world champion Robertson resumed at 8-8 in Wednesday’s final session but the Warrior pulled out all the stops to win all five frame and triumph 13-8.

Breaks of 133, 59, 62 and 84 proved key at the Crucible after the pair had battled their way to parity following two tough sessions.

But ominously for the rest of the field, Wilson still doesn’t feel he has played his best snooker, a year on from being runner-up in the event to Ronnie O’Sullivan.

“No disrespect to my opponents but I don’t feel I’ve played my top game yet,” he said.

“That’s a testament to my own match game, that’s not me trying to be disrespectful, I just know I’ve got a lot more to give.

“That’s one of the important things about handling the Crucible, you’ve got to have these poor sessions and then be able to come back and get something out of it.

“Today was a good session, hopefully we have more than that.

“I’ve started going through the gears today, felt the stronger player in that session and took the game to Neil.”

Seventeen days of snooker means a World Snooker Championship is more akin to a marathon than a sprint.

So building his way into the tournament without reaching his usual heights isn’t something that concerns Wilson on the table.

In truth, both he and Robertson were hamstrung by the conditions in a quarter-final that had shaped up to be a classic when the Thunder from Down Under knocked in two early centuries.

But it was Wilson who prevailed to reach the one-table set-up, with the first of four sessions against either Judd Trump or Shaun Murphy taking place on Thursday evening.

“Neil was tipped pretty heavily to win the title so I knew I was up against it, but I know what I’m capable of and I believe in myself so I’m really pleased to come out of that match on top,” he added.

“The first two sessions was a complete slog-fest because of the table and we were just trying to get something going.

Story continues

“I’m pleased that I managed to deal with that and come back today to get over the finish line.

“That century was huge, I battled the table in the first two sessions. I just wanted to focus in being positive, the first frame I was able to do that and encourage myself along.”

PLEASE LEAVE IN FINAL PAR – Watch the World Snooker Championship live on Eurosport and Eurosport app from April 17- May 3