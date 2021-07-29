Kyra Sedgwick Movie ‘Space Oddity’ Adds Kevin Bacon, Simon Helberg & Carrie Preston

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Bacon, Simon Helberg and Carrie Preston are joining Primetime Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick’s second feature directorial Space Oddity from the 2016 Black List script.

Additionally, REI Co-op Studios has come on board as producers of the film alongside Sedgwick and Valerie Stadler’s Big Swing Productions.

Penned by Rebecca Banner, Space Oddity tells the story of Alex (Kyle Allen) who, after giving up on Earth and deciding to leave it all behind for a one-way mission to Mars, develops an unexpected romance with Daisy (Alexandra Shipp), the enigmatic town newcomer, which forces him to choose between an uncertain journey to the stars and an even more uncertain journey of the heart.

Bacon will play Jeff, Alex’s Father; Preston is Jane, Alex’s mother; while Helberg plays Dimitri, the love interest to Alex’s sister, Liz (played by Madeline Brewer, who we previously announced). Production is taking place in Rhode Island.

REI Co-op Studios is the retailer’s in-house content arm. Across films, podcasts, and editorial programs, the studio develops and produces stories that entertain, enrich and explore the power of time spent outside, while complementing the co-op’s broader climate and racial equity, diversity, and inclusion commitments.

Said Paolo Mottola, REI’s Director of Content and Media, “Space Oddity’s story is set in the context of our changing climate and how the connections we have to this planet, and each other, makes it worth saving. We hope audiences see themselves in these characters and are motivated to advocate for a healthier planet.”

Added Sedgwick, “One of the things we want to do with this movie is generate hope. There is so much information out in the world today, and it’s easy for things to seem bleak, but we need to stay optimistic so we can keep fighting because our planet is worth fighting for. We are thrilled to be partnering with REI Co-op Studios to amplify this message and to work with their talent team who have a lifetime of experience loving the outdoors and the Earth.”

REI Co-op’s last production was last year’s The Dark Divide, directed by Tom Putnam and starring David Cross and Debra Messing.

Also producing Space Oddity is Jack Greenbaum and Richard Arlook for the The Arlook Group and Mickey Schiff for Unique Features. EPs are Bob Shaye, Ibrahim AlHusseini, JL Pomeroy, Brent Emery, Susan Cartonis, Suzanne Farwell, Meredith Bagby and Anne Clements.

Golden Globe winner and Primetime Emmy nominee Bacon recently starred in season 2 of Showtime’s hit series City on a Hill which was renewed for a third season. He also starred in and co-produced David Koepp’s You Should Have Left and can next be seen in the upcoming films One Way and The Toxic Avenger. The Footloose and J.F.K. star was won a Golden Globe in 2010 in the Actor Miniseries/Made for TV movie category for Taking Chance which also landed him an Emmy nom in the same category in 2009. He is repped by MGMT Entertainment and attorney Fred Gaines.

Golden Globe and multi-SAG nominee Helberg will next be seen in Amazon’s Annette which made its world premiere at Cannes and also stars Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver; penned by the Sparks brothers and directed by Leos Carax. He recently wrapped production on the film As Sick as They Made Us, an upcoming drama directed and written by Mayim Bialik and stars Candice Bergen, Dustin Hoffman, and Dianna Agron. Across 279 episodes, Helberg played Howard Wolowitz on CBS/Warner Bros. TV’s The Big Bang Theory. He is repped by UTA, MGMT Entertainment, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Preston won a 2013 Primetime Emmy in the Guest Actress drama category for The Good Wife. She can now be seen as Polly in the hit TNT series, Claws, executive-produced by Rashida Jones. The drama continues to garner rave reviews and is currently in its fourth and final season. She also can be seen in Dr. Death with Joshua Jackson based on the true story of neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch who permanently maimed and killed his patients. Her directorial career continuous to flourish, most recently directing an episode of The Good Fight to stream on Aug. 5. She is repped by Innovative Artists, Principal Entertainment.

