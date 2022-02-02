Kyoto Fusioneering Raises US$18.6M in Oversubscribed Series B Funding Round and Debt Financing

Kyoto Fusioneering
·9 min read

Facilitating Acceleration of R&D and Global Business Development to Become a World-leading Fusion Engineering Company

Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd - a fusion reactor technology company, based in Kyoto, Japan - has raised a total of US$18.6M in Series B funding and debt financing.

KYOTO, Japan, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyoto Fusioneering, the first fusion energy startup in Asia and Japan, has raised 1.33 billion yen (US$ 11.7 million) in its latest round of funding. The oversubscribed series B funding round was supported by existing investors, Coral Capital Co., and underwritten by five new investors from some of Japan's top VC firms (in alphabetical order): Daiwa Corporate Investment, DBJ Capital, JAFCO Group, JGC MIRAI Innovation Fund and JIC Venture Growth Investments. This capital increase brings the total amount of funds raised by Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd. to 1.67 billion yen (US$ 14.7 million).

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Kyoto Fusioneering: Kyoto Fusioneering

Alongside this capital investment, KF has also arranged unsecured loan agreements totaling 800 million yen (US$ 7 million) with major Japanese financial institutions such as the Bank of Kyoto, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and MUFG Bank. This agreement strengthens the company’s fundraising capabilities in terms of both equity and debt financing.

KF will use the funds acquired through this investment round, as well as the knowledge of its new investors, to accelerate its research and expand the business to capture new areas of the budding fusion technology market. In particular, KF will use funds for the concentrated development of its plant engineering technologies for plasma heating (gyrotrons) and heat extraction (blankets), which are required for fusion reactor projects currently under development worldwide. The company can also accelerate its global expansion to recruit talented engineers and business professionals globally, including at its subsidiary in the UK, whilst at the same time furthering its reach by leveraging existing industrial capabilities unique to Japan.

Nuclear fusion is a technology with unparalleled potential to solve the world’s energy and environmental problems. Due to the virtually unlimited fuel resource, fusion offers a way to produce vast amounts of clean energy whilst producing no carbon emissions. Efforts to realise fusion energy are currently developing at a scale and speed never seen before.

Together, a group of nations are supporting the international ITER project (the European Union, Japan, the United States, Russia, Korea, India, the UK, and China), a technology test reactor which will be first operated later this decade. Several nations, such as the U.S. and China, are also pursuing their own domestic programs, led out of national research institutes. In 2020, the U.K. government announced its own program to develop STEP, a prototype reactor, to be operated by 2040, for which KF has recently been awarded several contracts to support development. The Japanese government more recently announced that it will formulate a national strategy for nuclear fusion by the summer of 2022.

In addition to government-backed programs, a number of private startups have been established over the last decade or so. Already, hundreds of billions of yen have been invested by private companies such as Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Helion Energy, Tokamak Energy. An article recently suggested that 2021 was a breakthrough year for fusion energy. However, it is the decade ahead which will see the rapid expansion of the fusion industry and KF's mission is to drive this expansion towards commercialization.

Summary of Equity Financing
Series B Financing: 1.33 billion yen (Cumulative total: 1.67 billion yen)

New Equity Subscribers (in alphabetical order, in no particular order) ：

  • Coral Capital, Inc.

  • Daiwa Corporate Investment Co., Ltd.

  • DBJ Capital Co., Ltd.

  • JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

  • JGC MIRAI Innovation Fund L.P.

  • JIC Venture Growth Investments Co., Ltd.

Existing investors (in alphabetical order) ：

  • Coral Capital

  • Kyoto University Innovation Capital Co., Ltd.

Purpose of the Funding：

  • Accelerating investment in research and development

  • Recruitment of top-level global engineers and business professionals

  • Securing working capital for large projects and business expansion

VC comments
Coral Capital Founding Partner & CEO James Riney

“Climate change is an existential threat to humanity, and a fusion energy future, if achieved, could be the silver bullet that literally saves the world. With Japan’s high energy dependency, technological prowess, and history with nuclear energy, we believe that this country is well positioned to be a global leader in this space. While many startups talk about how they want to change the world, this company is actually doing it. We’re excited to back Kyoto Fusioneering once again, and to see their incredible progress toward building out a fusion energy future.″

Daiwa Corporate Investment Co., Ltd. Investment Department Associate Director
Sho Sengoku

“Huge amounts of energy are essential for the continued prosperity of our planet. However, if we destroy the environment in creating energy, our efforts will not be worthwhile. The development of clean energy is an irreversible trend, as governments and international organisations have made clear their intention to decarbonise. In particular, nuclear fusion is expected to be practical in the near future, having been first under development in the ITER project. Fusion is not a technology that is unknown to humanity. Kyoto Fusioneering is made up of world-leading scientists and technologies, both of which allows them to lead the way in fusion power generation. The mission they are pursuing is a great contribution to the SDGs (sustainable development goals), which we support. We have been paying attention to KF since the last round of their investment and we are very proud to have the opportunity to invest in this project and support the challenge to achieve a carbon-neutral society.″

DBJ Capital Co., Ltd. Senior Investment Manager Yoshitake Ishimoto

“We believe that the use of nuclear fusion technology, which can fundamentally solve environmental problems, is essential for the future development of the world's energy industry. We decided to invest in Kyoto Fusioneering because it has already expanded its business globally and is highly regarded abroad, and we are attracted by the vision of the management team and the potential for further growth in this area. We expect that KF will grow into a leading company in the Japanese fusion industry in the near future, and DBJ Capital, as a venture capital company of a government-affiliated financial institution, would like to provide strong support for the development of this new industry.″

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. Partner Naoki Sato
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. West Japan Branch Office Branch Manager Mizuki Takahara

“Carbon neutrality is fast becoming a common issue for all of humanity, and we feel that it is becoming the basis for long-term, large-scale innovation across industry, government and academia. In particular, nuclear fusion offers unparalleled potential. The management of KF, led by Prof. Konishi of Kyoto University, who has been leading fusion projects including ITER for a long time, strongly sympathized with our desire to support fusion technology through manufacturing. Research into nuclear fusion began in earnest shortly after the war, and Japan has long been a driving force behind its contribution. With this strong history in mind, JAFCO Group is fully committed to the adventure that KF is about to embark on.″

JGC MIRAI Innovation Fund
JGC JAPAN CORPORATION Representative Director, President Shoji Yamada

“Nuclear fusion is attracting attention as one of the best energy solutions to current global environmental problems. KF is a unique fusion start-up and we expect the company to play an important role in making fusion power a reality. With our investment, we will also seek technological synergies with the JGC Group in the existing energy industry.″

JGC MIRAI Innovation Fund General Partner Global Brain Corporation CEO Yasuhiko Yurimoto

“The global risk of climate change is attracting attention in the startup industry, and we have decided to invest in Kyoto Fusioneering, which aims to deliver clean energy from nuclear fusion to society through advanced Japanese technology. We are impressed by the excellent management and technical personnel in the company, and we will provide strong support to KF. In particular, we aim to promote fusion technology globally with the JGC Group, and at the same time, we will work together with KF to realize a decarbonized society.″

JIC Venture Growth Investments Co., Ltd. Principal Yuki Kuwabara

“Nuclear fusion is expected to be a clean energy source with effectively unlimited resources and a low environmental impact. For many years it has been called "humankind's dream", and thanks to years of research and development around the world, the dream is finally on the path to becoming a reality. The decision to invest in Kyoto Fusioneering was based on the company's recognition of its potential to develop world-leading engineering solutions for fusion reactors on a global scale, leveraging its long history of fusion research and its network of Japanese companies with unique manufacturing capabilities. We hope that this funding will accelerate the company’s growth and will ultimately contribute to the practical application of nuclear fusion.″

Summary of Debt Financing
Financing: 800 million yen in unsecured loans
(including undrawn/underwritten lines of credit)

Sources (in alphabetical order) ：

  • The Bank of Kyoto, Ltd.

  • MUFG Bank, Ltd.

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Purpose of the investment：

  • To accelerate research and development

  • To secure working capital for large projects and business expansion

Renewal of the Corporate Brand
KF is committed to achieving a carbon-neutral society through a unique combination of research and business development. To realise fusion energy, it is more essential than ever to work with fusioneers from all over the world to develop engineering solutions in all fields. With this fundraising round, KF has taken the opportunity to renew its corporate website and company logo, in preparation for its expansion in the years ahead.

About Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd.
Kyoto Fusioneering is a privately held technology start-up founded in 2019, with its headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. The company is focused on developing advanced technologies for commercial fusion reactors, including gyrotron systems, tritium fuel cycle technologies, and breeding blankets for tritium production and power generation. The company is focused on innovative solutions that are simultaneously high-performance and commercially viable. Supporting both public and private fusion developers around the world, the company will accelerate the realization of fusion as the ultimate energy source for humankind.

Media Contact

E-mail:

media@kyotofusioneering.com

HP:

https://kyotofusioneering.com/

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/kyotofusioneer

LinkeIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/kyoto-fusioneering/


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey

    CALGARY — Linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey are staying put. The Calgary Stampeders re-signed both Thurman and Carey on Monday. The two players were eligible to become free agents Feb. 8. The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman had 62 tackles (one for a loss), a special-teams tackle, three sacks, and three forced fumbles while starting all 14 of Calgary's regular-season games. Thurman added five tackles, three special-teams tackles and an interception in Calgary's 33-30- overtime

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Reinhart hat trick leads Panthers over Blue Jackets 8-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sam Reinhart had his fifth career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers over the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-4 Monday for their fourth straight win. Mason Marchment had two goals and four assists for a career-high six points to help Columbus secure the top spot in the NHL standings heading into the All-Star break. Aleksander Barkov, Owen Tippett and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and Reinhart added an assist. Anton Lundell had a career-high five assists to put him third among r

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • Shiffrin saw what Biles, other Summer Olympians went through

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Brown scores 29, Celtics run past shorthanded Heat 122-92

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92 on Monday night. Boston led by as many as 32 on its way to claiming its fourth victory in five outings. Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists. It was Brown’s fourth consecutive game with 25 or more points, and Tatum has scored 20 or more in his last six games. The Celtics' onslaught was keyed on the defensive end, where they forced 18 turnovers.

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.