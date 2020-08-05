Kylie's fire red latex looks for a Vogue shoot

From Cosmopolitan

Kylie Jenner is Vogue Hong Kong's August covergirl, and you better believe the pics are FIRE.

The winning cover shot, photographed by Greg Swales and styled by Jill Jacobs, features Kylie wearing a red dress by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. The liquid-look red leather dress is complete with black thigh-high boots and a megawatt gold necklace.

In this behind-the-scenes video, Kylie is seen wearing two dramatic designer looks and posing for the camera. Check out those major gloves! This photoshoot is all of our childhood fancy dress box dreams come true.

Another sultry shot shows Kylie getting in on the vinyl trend, in a second-skin red dress. Wonder how long that one took to pull on in the summer heat? Kind of reminds us of this video of Kim... This hot look is giving us major vibes for our next Big Night Out.

In this photo, Kylie stuns in a slick black vinyl rollneck and statement earrings. How incredible does she look? We're having a hard time picturing ourselves sweating it out on the tube wearing one of these though - this top is probably best saved for glam photoshoots only.

The beauty mogul posed with her hair pulled back and some wavy pieces pulled out at the front, which highlighted all of her cool ear piercings. This is giving us serious heatwave inspo (minus the rollneck, of course).

Congratulations on your cover, Kylie!

Follow Maddy on Instagram.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP



Cosmopolitan UK's new issue is out now and available for purchase online and via Readly. You can also SUBSCRIBE HERE or read on Apple News+. You can also find our podcast 'All The Way With...' on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and the Acast app.

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You Might Also Like