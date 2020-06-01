Kylie reportedly won't answer Kris's calls over the Forbes drama

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea - Getty Images

The fall-out from the Forbes drama doesn't seem to be slowing down, as reportedly Kylie is now refusing to answer calls from momager Kris, amid concern that the scandal could ruin their brand.

As you will probably know (you very much will know), late last week Forbes published an explosive article titled, "Inside Kylie Jenner's Web of Lies - And Why She's No Longer a Billionaire". The article made a number of shocking claims about Kylie's company, Kylie Cosmetics, including accusing her of inflating "the size and success of her business for years", and asserting that she created "tax returns that were "likely forged".

Aside from briefly addressing the drama in a thread of tweets the day after the article was published, we've not heard anything from Kylie or the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners. Now, a story from The Sun says that Kylie is refusing to take Kris's calls and tensions are "at an all-time high".

The Sun states that according to a source, "Kris – who reportedly gets ten percent of Kylie’s deals – is in panic mode. Kylie won’t answer the phone for Kris and is at a loss over who to trust."

The source continued, "Kris is petrified Kylie could sack her or cut her off so tensions are at an all-time high."

There were no punches pulled in the Forbes article, which among other accusations, stated, "Filings released by publicly traded Coty over the past six months lay bare one of the family’s best-kept secrets: Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe."

Kylie's response on Twitter called these claims, "inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions".

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

We have reached out to Kylie's reps for comment.

