Kylie Minogue's Padam-ic Continues As This Year's Grammy Nominations Are Announced

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue

Fresh from launching her Las Vegas residency to rave reviews, Kylie Minogue has got another reason to celebrate this weekend.

The success of her recent comeback single Padam Padam has continued, with news it has been nominated for a Grammy.

The track, which became a viral sensation upon its release back in May, has been shortlisted in the Best Pop Dance Recording category at the prestigious US music awards.

Padam Padam will face competition from Bebe Rexha & David Guetta’s One In A Million, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s Miracle, David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray’s Baby Don’t Hurt Me and Troye Sivan’s Rush.

The nominations for the 2024 Grammys were revealed in full on Friday, ahead of the ceremony, which takes place on February 4.

Kylie won her first Grammy in 2004 for Come Into My World, which was nominated in the Best Dance Recording category alongside another of her singles from her album Fever, Love At First Sight.

Slow was also nominated in the same category in 2005, while her album X was nominated for Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2009.

Padam Padam quickly took on a new life of its own online earlier this year, culminating in Padam Padam peaking at number eight in the UK singles chart, becoming her first top 10 in more than a decade.

Its parent album Tension also debuted at No. 1 in the charts upon its release in September, officially outselling the rest of the top five combined.

As her Las Vegas residency continues, Kylie will also be returning to the UK for a one-off An Audience With… special for ITV later this year, which will be filmed at the Royal Albert Hall.

READ MORE: