Kylie Minogue launches her own rosé wine on her 52nd birthday - and it's under £10

Kylie Minogue launches debut rosé wine on her 52nd birthday - and it is under £10. (Getty Images)

Kylie Minogue has launched her very own rosé wine, Kylie Minogue Rosé Vin de France, on her birthday.

The Australian singer teamed up with the alcoholic beverage brand Benchmark Drinks for her latest venture, which she has been working on over the last two years.

To make the occasion even more poignant the Spinning Around hitmaker has released her debut wine on 28 May, which is her 52nd birthday.

Speaking about the drop, Minogue said: “I have a great passion for rosé and have loved working for the last two years on developing Kylie Minogue Wines.

“Working with the brilliant team at Benchmark Drinks we have created a Rosé that I am truly enamoured by, it’s fresh, light and the perfect pink.”

Kylie Minogue Rosé de Vin is a bespoke blend made from Carignan and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes, which are sourced from the southern French Coast.

Just a sip of the refreshing light pink drink and you will taste summer berries combined with floral white blossom, for a fruity yet fresh flavour perfect for those summer evenings.

The bottle itself is a huge talking point in itself. The long-neck curved bottle is engraved with Minogue’s signature etched onto the label.

What we love most is the wine is super affordable too.

Minogue’s wine is exclusively available to buy in over 450 Tesco stores, and one 75cl bottle retails for just £9.

Minogue is one of many celebrities who have turned their hand to the food and drink business.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield unveiled a selection of wines in April this year.

While David Beckham, Matthew McConaughey, George Clooney and Channing Tatum, have also released their own spirits.

Always drink responsibly. Visit Drink Aware for advice.