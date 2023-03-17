Kylie Minogue can see the dead in BBC Ghosts sketch for Comic Relief

BBC

BBC's Ghosts were treated to an A-list surprise tonight (March 17), as Kylie Minogue made a surprise visit to Button House for Comic Relief's Red Nose Day 2023 telethon.

As Alison and Mike continue planning for a music festival on the grounds of Button House, the pair get a huge surprise when Kylie Minogue arrives on the doorstep.

A superstitious star and some suspicious spectres, what could possibly go wrong? See what happened when @kylieminogue paid a visit to the BBC Ghosts at Button House this #RedNoseDay. pic.twitter.com/7IBlYnVvAT — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) March 17, 2023

The shocked and confused ghosts talk over each other in excitement when they glimpse the Australian singer and actress.

"Oh my goodness, it's Kylie. The actual Kylie Minogue," Julian exclaimed, while scoutmaster Pat is confused about who she is.

Kylie surprises the group further when she reveals that, like Alison, she too can see ghosts.

"You know the roller-skating montage in the Spinning Around video," she asked. "I had a fall, banged my head and now I can see ghosts.

"Now that's out in the open, let's clear a few things up," she added, schooling the ghosts on their comments about her. But Julian still isn't convinced by the actress, despite a video call from Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan.

Alison is more than happy to discover that the singer can also see the undead, with Mike and Kylie's manager bonding over the fact that they can't.

"We need to hang out," the pair agreed, as Alison and Kylie gathered the ghosts around the piano.

While Kylie wasn't won over by the noisy residents of Button House, viewers at home were, taking to Twitter to share their joy.

"Not Thomas getting to sing Kylie's song WITH Kylie, made my day that," one viewer wrote.

While another added: "How great was #KylieMinogue on #BBCGhosts for #ComicRelief I miss Button House, it’s gonna be a long 5-6 months waiting for series 5!"

How great was #KylieMinogue on #BBCGhosts for #ComicRelief 😊 I miss Button House, it’s gonna be a long 5-6 months waiting for series 5! 🥺😫 — Effy (@minieggsxjesus) March 17, 2023

CAPTAIN USING HIS SWAGGER STICK AS A MICROPHONE AT THE END #bbcghosts pic.twitter.com/S4J6CxYu3a — Luna🦊 (@loonahston) March 17, 2023

Not Thomas getting to sing Kylie's song WITH Kylie, made my day that #BBCGhosts pic.twitter.com/u2uVyc38Jo — 🌹 (@rjp0422) March 17, 2023

@comicrelief meets #BBCghosts with @kylieminogue. So glad Alison has found a “soul mate”. Regarding Australia - “What dat mean?” 🤣 Army man “I see you” 💕 Just brilliant 👻👻👻 — Jackie MD (@JackieMDay) March 17, 2023

All four series of Ghosts, including the Christmas specials, as well as the US version, are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. The Red Nose Day telethon begins at 7pm this Friday (March 17) on BBC One.





