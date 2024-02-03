Kylie Minogue Says Prince Recorded Lyrics She Wrote — but She Lost the Tape: 'Don't Know Where the Cassette Is'

Minogue recalled meeting Prince at one of his '90s concerts in London, which led to a collaboration with the fellow superstar

There's a Prince and Kylie Minogue collaboration in existence — but it may never see the light of day.

During an interview on Friday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Australian pop superstar recalled working with Prince after meeting at one of his concerts, before revealing she's since lost track of the recording.

"I saw his show in London in the early ‘90s and went backstage and was able to meet him," Minogue, 55, told host Jennifer Hudson. "I was like, ‘I’m working on an album. Would you—‘ I don’t even know what I said. Something tumbled out, and he took a shine to me and invited me — not in that way or any way — to go see him and to go to Minneapolis and everything."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images; George Pimentel/WireImage Kylie Minogue; Prince

Related: Prince 'Liked' 'We Are the World' but Didn't Regret Declining to Participate, Says Sheila E. (Exclusive)

The "Can't Get You Out of My Head" singer and Prince, who died at age 57 of an overdose in 2016, ultimately linked up at his hotel in London. "He’s got a studio everywhere," she explained, noting that he had specially programmed instruments. "He’s like, ‘Oh, here’s the keyboards,’ and he would hit different keys, and it would be Prince samples."

Prince was ready to get to work with Minogue. "He said, ‘So, have you got your lyrics?’ So, I sent him some lyrics, and I don’t know if it was the next day or whatever. It must’ve been fast," she recalled. "But a car arrives at my apartment. The driver of a car delivers a cassette, which Prince is singing. He’s written a song and done a demo of a song with my lyrics."

"That’s the great part of the story," added Minogue. "The other part is — I don’t know where the cassette is."

Chris Millard/Warner Bros. Kylie Minogue on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Related: Kylie Minogue on Experiencing Ageism in Pop Music: 'I Felt Like I Had to Justify My Presence' (Exclusive)

Story continues

Hudson, 42, expressed shock. "It’ll be somewhere. It’ll be somewhere," Minogue assured her. "Maybe the estate has it."

The "Spinning Around" hitmaker then reflected on her longtime Prince fandom and how impactful it feels to know they worked together. "I mean, 14-year-old me was just going, ‘How am I gonna meet Prince?’ And my life has taken all these crazy twists and turns," she said.

Minogue's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show comes just days before the 2024 Grammy Awards — where she's nominated in the best pop/dance recording category for her hit single "Padam Padam."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.