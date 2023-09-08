Kylie Minogue says ‘fame took it’s toll’ on her mental health

Kylie Minogue has discussed the toll fame has taken on her in her decades-long career (Getty Images)

Kylie Minogue has spoken out about the impact fame has had on her mental health.

The 55-year-old singer reflected on the challenges of living in the public eye and how she has safeguarded her privacy to protect her mental health.

“What I think is great for a lot of people now is that there’s a discussion about mental health and the toll [fame] can take on people, I had that, I lived that,” she told Rolling Stone UK.

“It wasn’t a decision [to stay private], it was a reaction to protect myself and to protect my family because they would go through it with you.’”

On how she managed to keep herself from unravelling in the spotlight, she explained: “It takes some work, and it takes some sacrifice.

“I can really go from doing a full kind of blitz of doing it all and then stop and recalibrate.”

The pop star, who appears on the cover of Rolling Stone UK’s October/November 2023 issue, is set to release her highly anticipated new album Tension, which has already received an enthusiastic response to one of its released tracks, Padam Padam.

She is also preparing for her new Las Vegas residency.

In addition to discussing her career, Kylie who paid tribute to her iconic 90s red hair in the photoshoot for the publication, also talked about her struggles with self-esteem despite her legendary image as a formidable and confident performer.

“Every artist that’s ever existed was also riddled with insecurity and self-doubt and all of that stuff. But I feel like now it’s okay.”

