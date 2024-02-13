Kylie Minogue to receive Brits global icon award and will perform at ceremony

Kylie Minogue will receive her fourth Brit award on 2 March

International pop star Kylie Minogue is set to receive a Brits global icon award at this year's ceremony.

Taking place on 2 March, it will recognise Kylie's career over five decades.

She is also nominated for international artist of the year alongside Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Lana Del Rey.

Kylie has also been confirmed to perform on the night and will join the already-announced Dua Lipa and Raye on stage.

Speaking about the announcement, Kylie said: "I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the global icon award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists.

"The UK has always been a home from home so the Brits have a very special place in my heart. I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years and I can't wait to be back on the Brits stage."

The Brits icon award is the highest accolade given by the award organisers and is "reserved for truly exceptional artists".

In 2021, Taylor Swift became the first woman to win the prestigious award. Previous winners include Sir Elton John, David Bowie and Robbie Williams.

Kylie has already won three Brit awards and has sold over 80 million records worldwide. She has also had nine UK number one albums and seven UK number one singles.

Earlier in February, the Australian singer-songwriter was honoured with the inaugural best pop dance recording award at the Grammys for her hit Padam Padam, which went viral last summer.

Other artists to be nominated for this year's Brit awards include The Rolling Stones, Little Simz and Arlo Parks.

Raye is the most nominated artist for 2024 with seven nominations, a new record for one artist in a single year. Her nominations include best album, best new artist, best pop act and artist of the year.

She also has two tracks nominated for best song.

Brit organisers chose to expand the artist of the year category from five to 10 slots this year following criticism over the all-male best artist line-up in 2023.

The ceremony, at London's O2 Arena, will be hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp.