Kylie Minogue "miffed" over Neighbours' new season

Kylie Minogue has joked that she has mixed feelings about Neighbours returning after its supposed 'last-ever' episode.

The pop queen was one of many former cast members to return to Erinsborough when it looked like Neighbours would be cancelled, though it has now been revived for a new season by Amazon Freevee.

Minogue had long held out returning as beloved character Charlene alongside Jason Donovan's Scott Robinson, so it's understandable that she was surprised to see Neighbours revived so quickly.

"Yeah, 'happy' is probably not the emotion," she admitted to Tay FM. "You know, 'miffed' may have been the word.

"But I know with the producer, he'd said, like, it wasn't [certain]. They didn't know. So all the affection and love that went into the final episode was the truth."

Kylie added: "I'm happy for them now and I'm interested to see how [Neighbours] is going to change."

The sudden return of the soap caused problems for other famous Neighbours stars as well, since Guy Pearce's character Mike Young moved back onto Ramsay Street with Jane Harris in the 'final episode'.

Pearce has recently promised to return to the show in a guest stint to explain why Mike won't be sticking around Ramsay Street long-term.

"Annie [Jones, who plays Jane] and I called each other [and said]: 'What do we do now, because we’re living in the street?' And she said: 'Well, I'm all right because I'm on the show anyway, but what are you going to do?'" Pearce told the Sydney Morning Herald's Good Weekend Talks podcast.

"I said: 'I don't know.' So we're in the process of working it out."

Numerous other popular cast members will be back for the revival — including April Rose Pengilly and Jodi Gordon as Chloe and Elly, Lucinda Armstrong-Hall as Holly, Ian Smith as Harold and, of course, Alan Fletcher as Karl.

Neighbours returns in the second half of 2023 with new episodes streaming free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new series.

