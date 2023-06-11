Kylie Minogue makes surprise appearance at Capital Summertime Ball

Kylie Minogue has made a surprise appearance at the Capital Summertime Ball in London.

The Australian singer-songwriter performed her new electronic single Padam Padam to the more than 80,000 fans at the radio station’s show in Wembley Stadium.

Dressed in a red flowing outfit with matching high heel boots, and surrounded by dancers, she jumped around the stage.

Minogue revealed on Instagram that she crouched in a small, stage door lift to surprise her fans before being taken up to Wembley Stadium.



The 55-year-old also sang one of her seven chart-toppers, Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

Minogue revealed in May that her upcoming record Tension will be a “blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high when it is released on on September 22.

Earlier, the festival had seen Tom Grennan give audiences an energetic version of How Does It Feel ahead of the singer-songwriter taking part in Soccer Aid at the Old Trafford stadium on Sunday.

Mae Muller and Sigala backstage during Capital’s Summertime Ball (Ian West/PA)

Jax Jones, girl group Flo, Niall Horan and Jonas Brothers are also among the acts set to perform in the evening at the Capital Summertime Ball With Barclaycard.

Irish singer-songwriter Horan, of One Direction fame, has been seen backstage dressed in a cream suit along with Jones, Mnek and Adam Lambert.

Eurovision star Mae Muller, wearing a sparkly skirt and matching top, posed for pictures alongside music producer and DJ Sigala.

They both previously worked together on the song Feels This Good.