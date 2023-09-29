Kylie Minogue Has Major Cause For Celebration As She Padams Her Way To Another Chart Triumph

Kylie Minogue at BBC Radio 2 In The Park earlier this month

Kylie Minogue’s weekend is off to a flying start, following the news that her latest album Tension has reached number one in the UK chart.

The Australian pop icon unveiled her 16th album Tension last week, following the release of her latest hits Padam Padam and the collection’s title track earlier in the year.

Upon its debut, Tension was met with huge critical acclaim from both fans and critics, which has helped it become her ninth album to hit number one in the UK, beating stiff competition from Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat.

Admittedly, the news of Kylie’s latest number one isn’t exactly the biggest surprise in the world, given that the Official Charts Company reported earlier in the week that Tension was already outselling the rest of the top 20 combined.

On Friday, the OCC confirmed that Tension had officially outsold the rest of the top five combined, with 53,000 chart sales in the past week.

Kylie celebrating her ninth number one album in London

Kylie’s Tension era got off to a flying start over the summer when she debuted the lead single Padam Padam.

The meme-able pop banger quickly took on a new life of its own online, culminating in Padam Padam peaking at number eight in the UK singles chart, becoming her first top 10 in more than a decade.

Follow-up single Tension was also a top 20, capturing pop fans’ attention with its quirky song structure and elaborate music video.

As for what’s next for Kylie, next month she’ll begin her first ever Las Vegas residency, before returning to the UK for a one-off An Audience With… special for ITV, which will be filmed at the Royal Albert Hall later this year.

