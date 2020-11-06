Kylie Minogue on Glastonbury, lockdown and her favourite Kylie era

The pop star has reinvented her image and her sound dozens of times over the last four decades

Kylie Minogue is in perpetual motion.

Ever since her first TV appearance on Aussie soap The Sullivans at the age of 10, she's evolved from actress to pop star to fashion icon, children's author, talent show judge and even a successful designer of home furnishings.

Her career is defined by an inquisitive restlessness. Even in music, the area where she's most famous, the star has balanced mega-pop hits like Better The Devil You Know and Can't Get You Out Of My Head with more experimental tracks like the sultry electro potboiler Slow or the glitchy, atmospheric Cherry Bomb.

But through it all, Kylie's strong suit has been joyous, escapist disco. It's the first music that she fell in love with, as a child in mid-1970s Melbourne, long before she harboured ideas of becoming a pop star in her own right.

"When I was eight or nine I used to have pretend Abba concerts in my bedroom with my friends," she told Smash Hits magazine in 1988. "We'd put on dresses and pretend to be Abba and we'd prance about the bedroom or the lounge singing into hairbrushes. I was always the blonde one."

After a dalliance with country music on her last album, Golden, Kylie has rekindled her love affair with the dancefloor for her 15th record - the appositely-titled Infinite Disco.

Although she started writing it last year, the record was far from finished when lockdown struck in March. Suddenly, the star had to turn her London flat into a DIY studio, surrounding herself with blankets, duvets and even clothes racks so she could record her vocals in isolation.

But for someone who's in perpetual motion, who once professed "I'm either moving around, or I'm asleep", quarantine was heavy going.

"It's hard to dig deep and stay positive," she says, "and I had a moment like that, during the first lockdown where I had to confess to someone else that I was struggling," she says.

"And actually, if I wasn't able to work on the album, I perhaps would have gone the other way."

Of course, Infinite Disco isn't a sombre reflection on the fallout of a global pandemic. Like Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga, who released disco-centric albums earlier this year, Kylie is prescribing her fans 40 minutes of joyous escapism.

"So much of this year has been about connection, or lack of connection, that to be making something whose purpose is just to reach people really gave me motivation," she says.

Speaking from her London home two days before the record's release, Kylie also talked about the "overwhelming" experience of playing Glastonbury, her abandoned career as a flautist, and which Kylie era is her favourite.

Disco is something you've referenced all through your career, going right back to Step Back In Time. What do you feel when you step on a dance floor?

Depends on which dance floor and which night. At the moment it's a kitchen disco so it requires a bit of imagination!

But I think disco is a place of expression and a place of losing yourself or finding yourself. When you shine a light on a mirror ball, the light is infinite. It colours you and it affects your being in that moment of time. And the night might not last forever, but I think the notion of disco as a place of escape and abandon is something that most of us have got somewhere within us.

You've written some philosophical lyrics this time around. What inspired the line: "We're all just trying to find ourselves in the storms that we chase"?

A lot of that song, Say Something, was a stream of consciousness - but I do believe [that lyric]. Sometimes you wonder, "Why am I doing this? Why am I putting myself through this?" Or "this might not be the safest road to take," but I think it's through adversity that we find ourselves.

What are those situations for you? When have you taken risks where you've worried about the outcome?

Oh, all the time! It might sound like a superficial way but things like not getting a proper job when I left school and having the dream of acting. I signed up for the dole but I actually never got a cheque because I got an acting job, and then leaving the number one show [TV soap opera Neighbours] to pursue music, and to try different genres within my pop world. Fashion faux pas - there's certainly been plenty of those.

They're maybe not risks with a whole lot of depth or gravitas - but they're risks all the same, that change the course of your life.

