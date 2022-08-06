Kylie Minogue breaks silence following Neighbours finale fan backlash over lack of dialogue

Tina Campbell
·1 min read
Kylie Minogue breaks silence following Neighbours finale fan backlash over lack of dialogue

Kylie Minogue has broken her social media silence after her cameo appearance in the Neighbours finale drew criticism as her character didn’t say very much.

The Aussie star, 54, along with Jason Donovan, also 54, reprised their roles as Charlene and Scott Robinson after 34 years for the last ever episode of the cult soap which aired on Channel 5 last Friday.

(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Many fans were left disappointed however as, despite their much-hyped return, Minogue only said five words - leading some to joke that she had been paid by the word.

Now, she has taken to social media almost a week later to praise the show for how it bowed out and admitted “yep, there were tears”.

“Congratulations to the @neighbours team for the heart-warming and celebratory finale. You’ll be in my heart always!!!” she penned, tagging Donovan as she shared a series of pictures of their characters over the years.

It comes after Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison jumped to her defence and said any criticism of the singer was unfair.

“Our discussions with Jason and Kylie were always about making a small appearance. They didn’t want to overshadow the current cast or make the finale about them,” Herbison told Australia’s TV Tonight.

“We also filmed their scenes before I’d written the episode, so whatever we filmed had to fit in with that.”

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan were reunited with some of their former Neighbours castmates for the episode (Channel 5 / Fremantle)
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan were reunited with some of their former Neighbours castmates for the episode (Channel 5 / Fremantle)

Adding: “I hate to see Kylie copping any criticism – she was nothing short of amazing on the day.”

Donovan previously described his and Minogue’s reappearance as “an homage rather than a sort of big moment”.

“This is not trying to recreate the past, this is actually giving a nod to those characters and what the street’s done for us,” he added.

