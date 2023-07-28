Kylie Minogue announces Las Vegas residency

Minogue performing life

Kylie Minogue is going to Las Vegas.

The hugely popular singer has announced her first exclusive residency in Sin City, following in the footsteps of Adele and Celine Dion.

The 55-year-old has not toured in North America since 2011, so her shows at the Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian in Las Vegas will be a major US return.

Minogue has promised extravagant costumes and dances, saying that at this point in her career she has "earned the right to" play Las Vegas.

"I've performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the Showgirl tour in 2004 - at that time we said, 'oh, this feels like a Vegas show', the Australian pop star said at a Los Angeles news conference.

Her later Aphrodite tour had featured "so many waterworks in like precision fountains," she continued. "My team at the time kept saying, 'Why isn't this in Vegas? We've got to do it at some point.'"

The show promises to be one of its kind for Vegas: based in a smaller venue that allows Minogue to give guests and fans a more personal show.

"I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon. I've got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes.

"That's the base and then we'll see what surprises we can come up with," she revealed.

And it's finally something she can check off her career bucket list.

"I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I'm younger like, I don't want to do it when I'm at the sunset of my career. So, I think I've got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I've earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there."

She will perform tracks from her forthcoming album Tension, alongside many of her greatest hits including Can't Get You Out Of My Head and All The Lovers.

Dubbed the Princess of Pop, Minogue has sold over 80 million records worldwide, won a Grammy and three Brit Awards.

She recently scored her biggest solo hit in more than a decade with the song Padam Padam.

It's the star's first song to break into the UK top 10 since All The Lovers peaked at number three in 2010.

That means Kylie is one of only four women to reach the UK's top 10 in five separate decades, alongside Cher, Lulu and Diana Ross.

For the past 20 years, Minogue has sold out stadiums across Europe, Asia, and Australia, but has a more modest following in the US.

But this residency could bring unprecedented success for the pop singer in America.

In a previous interview with top reality host Andy Cohen, she said she was thrilled that her recent single was doing so well in the States.

"It feels good, 'cuz as we know it's not my main market," Minogue said. "But I would love it if it was to become one of them. I think 'Padam' has really given me a chance to reach everyone."

Minogue's Vegas residency will begin on 3 November 2023 and is expected to include about a dozen shows. Tickets go on sale on 9 August.

While Minogue hopes that the show will bring international visitors, UK fans unable to make the trip across the pond will be able to see her in 2024 when she embarks on her arena Tension tour.