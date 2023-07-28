Kylie Minogue Announces Las Vegas Residency and Teases New Album ‘Tension’

Kylie Minogue is officially bringing her beating heart to Las Vegas. The “Padam Padam” hitmaker will launch her debut U.S. residency on Nov. 3 at the new Voltaire performance venue at the Venetian Resort.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 9. Minogue made the announcement Thursday afternoon at a press preview and reception at the Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood.

“I’ve performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the Showgirl tour in 2004 — at that time we said, ‘oh, this feels like a Vegas show.’ Then, when I did Aphrodite, which was a tour with so many waterworks in like precision fountains,” Minogue explained. “My team at the time kept saying, ‘why isn’t this in Vegas? We’ve got to do it at some point.'”

She added: “I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career. So, I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there.”

The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer also teased what fans might be able to expect at the upcoming residency sharing that it would be a mix of “intimate moments” and “flashy stuff,” though the latter details have yet to be ironed out.

“I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon. I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes. That’s the base and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with,” she revealed.

The announcement comes on the heels of the success of Minogue’s summer dance anthem “Padam Padam” and ahead of the Sept. 22 release of her much-anticipated next album, “Tension.” The song bridged generations and became a TikTok phenomenon, with Minogue’s longtime friend and label exec Jamie Nelson telling Variety earlier this month that there are plenty of potential follow-up hits on the album, which is apparently “more electronic” than Minogue’s 2020 “Disco” record.

The Grammy winner teased the residency earlier this week with a video posted across her social media platforms showing Andy Cohen, Kelly Clarkson, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asking her about the rumors during various TV talk show appearances.

The 1,000-seat Voltaire, created by Venetian chief content officer Michael Gruber and designed by Emmy- and Tony Award-winning production designer Derek McLane, will play host to concerts, DJs and burlesque performers. The theme for the space is Belle de Nuit, or Beauty of the Night.

Minogue first shot to fame in her native Australia when she starred on the Aussie soap opera “Neighbours” in the 1980s before becoming a pop star with infectious dance singles, including “I Should Be So Lucky,” “The Loco-Motion,” “Hand on Your Heart” and then later, “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

She has been a judge on “The Voice UK” and “The Voice Australia.”

