Kylie Minogue Announces 'Flashy' Las Vegas Residency: 'It’s a Dream Scenario'

"We’ll see what surprises we can come up with," the Australian pop star says as the inaugural headliner at The Venetian Resort's Voltaire beginning in November

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Kylie Minogue is the latest music sensation to bring their talents to Sin City. The Australian pop star announced the launch of a Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort, kicking off November 3 at the hotel's new venue Voltaire.

The "Padam Padam" songstress, 55, will serve as the inaugural headliner for the 1,000-seat setting, which promises to blur the lines between an intimate club, concert and entertainment venue.

"I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger, like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career," she told reporters at a cocktail reception celebrating the residency on Thursday. "I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there."

Minogue's new show is set to feature songs from her upcoming sixteenth album, Tension, and cover the biggest hits of her four-decade career. Having been in development for nearly three years, it also marks her first series of concerts in the U.S. since 2011.

"I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, so enough glamour and abandon," she says about what fans can expect. "I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live band and dancers, amazing costumes. That’s the base — and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with."



RELATED: Ariana Grande Lip-Syncs to Kylie Minogue While Wishing Fans a 'Happy London Pride'

Minogue admits she is still in the development stages of what the show will look and sound like, but notes that it will be "a combination of those intimate moments and then some flashy stuff" in a space that is a far cry from the massive arenas she is used to playing.

Story continues

"I like performing in these smaller environments, I think it's going to be good," she explains about Voltaire, which is being overseen by Emmy and Tony Award-winning production designer Derek McLane. "We still put on the same size show."

RELATED: Kylie Minogue Hopes to Inspire Fans to 'Seize the Day' with U.S. Launch of Her Rosé Wines

"I'm so grateful to feel a part of the inception of this," the "Can't Get You Out Of My Head" hitmaker adds. "It's just so exciting that we're going to be creating something new."

Minogue reveals that her upcoming set list is "scraps of paper at this point," but teases that it could evolve over time. "I think it could adapt, it could have some versatility," she says, pointing out that renditions from her 2020 livestream concert Infinite Disco are likely to make their first appearance before an audience. "I didn't get to tour my previous album, which was a real shame... I'm really looking forward to incorporating those into a proper show."

"I think once the show's set, it's so nice to be able to keep yourself nimble and on your toes," she says, adding that current viral hit "Padam Padam" may make multiple appearances in the show.

While Minogue hasn't yet reached out for advice from any famous friends who have hit the Vegas Strip, she wants to keep the door open in case anyone wants to make an appearance during one of her performances.

"I love that if my show goes over — which you sometimes do because 'Chatty Jan' comes out, or someone will yell something — the band are prepped enough that we can just go, 'All right, do that,'" she says about keeping the show fresh. "It's exciting to me what's going to happen, but I don't really know yet. The stage design looks beautiful, I've got my team, we're so excited about it... it's a dream scenario."



Minogue hasn't decided if she'll reside in Las Vegas or nearby Los Angeles throughout her stay, but she expects fans from around the world will make the trip. "I'm hoping that there'll be international visitors who have been to Vegas and enjoyed it before, or have never been and this might be the impetus for them to say, 'Oh, we're going to see Kylie in Vegas,'" she says. "And I know around that, they'll have a lot of fun with all that Vegas has to offer."



Tickets, tables and packages for the residency go on sale August 9 at voltairelv.com.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.