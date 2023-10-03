Kylie Minogue addresses Doctor Who return possibility

Eamonn M. McCormack - Getty Images

Doctor Who spoilers follow.

Kylie Minogue has addressed whether she would return to Doctor Who.

The 'Padam Padam' singer memorably appeared in the show's 2007 Christmas special 'Voyage of the Damned' as Astrid Peth alongside David Tennant's Doctor.

The likelihood of Kylie's character making a comeback has seemingly improved since showrunner Russell T Davies has returned for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary — and has brought Tennant and Catherine Tate back, too.

During an appearance on Hits Radio's Answer the Internet segment, Kylie looked back on her Doctor Who guest appearance and hinted fans may not have seen the last of Astrid.

Eamonn M. McCormack - Getty Images

"It was so amazing to be in such a beloved show and with David Tennant as The Doctor. Happy days," she recalled.

Kylie then teased: "I wouldn't mind if Astrid Peth came back, just saying."

Russell T Davies might have done a little wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey magic to resurrect Astrid since she was technically killed off in 'Voyage of the Damned', though The Doctor did manage to preserve her in spectral form.

The 60th-anniversary celebrations are already set to bring back Jacqueline King and Karl Collins as Donna Noble's mum and husband, respectively, while the episodes will feature Neil Patrick Harris as the classic series villain the Toymaker.

Alistair Heap - BBC

Davies is also staying on board for series 14 in 2024, when new Doctor actor Ncuti Gatwa and co-star Millie Gibson will meet classic companion Mel Bush (Bonnie Langford) and UNIT boss Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave).

Doctor Who returns later in 2023 on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Meanwhile, in the US, the show airs on BBC America, with series 1-12 available on Max.

