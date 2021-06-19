Kylie Masse sets new Canadian record in 100m backstroke at Olympic trials

Canada's Kylie Masse looks at the clock after setting a Canadian Record in the women's 100m backstroke at the Olympic swimming trials in Toronto on Saturday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse set a new Canadian record and earned a first-place finish with a time of 57.70 in the women's 100m backstroke final at the Olympic trials in Toronto on Saturday.

Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., finished second (59.60) and was also under the qualifying time.

Masse of Lasalle, Ont., has already qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and will be aiming to add to her medal collection after taking home bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

More to come.

WATCH | Impact of pandemic on Canadian swimmers heading to Tokyo: