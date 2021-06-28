Kylie and Kendall share sweet throwback snaps for Khloe's birthday

Photo credit: Khloé Kardashian - Instagram

Khloe Kardashian turned 37 on Sunday (June 27), and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner took to socials to celebrate with a series of cute throwback snaps.

On her Instagram feed, Kylie posted a sweet photo of her and Khloe that looks like it was taken in the early 2000s. The sisters are posing for the camera while wearing glittery party hats. Kylie captioned the post: "My sister, my soulmate, my best friend! I will find you in every lifetime! To know you is to love you. Happy birthday to the most special soul!!"

"I’m so blessed to have you by my side. Words can’t describe how much you mean to me. You deserve the world and more 🌎" she added.

Khloe clearly loved the throwback snap, commenting "Kylie!!!!!!!! Stoppppppppp 🥺🥺🥺🥺 my angel girl!!!! You are my soulmate and I couldn’t be any luckier!!! I love you more than I could say".

On her Instagram Story, Kendall shared a photo with Khloe, captioned: "Happy birthday to my angel sister and second mommy," as well as a throwback snap of Khloe as a child.

Khloe certainly felt the birthday love, with celebs like BFF Malika Haqq and model Winnie Harlow sharing birthday wishes to their socials too. She also showed off her lavish birthday gifts, including bouquets of flowers from Scott Disick and Kylie Jenner.

Earlier in the week, Khloe celebrated another milestone as she reached 158 million followers on Instagram. She posted a series of cute photos with daughter True to her feed, captioned: "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I."



