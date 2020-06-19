Kylie And Kendall Jenner Just Shared The First Look At Their Make-Up Collection

Photo credit: Kevin Tachman/MG19

From ELLE

Back in February, Kendall Jenner announced that she was finally working on a Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with her sister, Kylie.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you're not up to speed on Kylie's family collabs (better things to do?) you won't know that Kendall is the last sister to get her own. Yep, Kim, Khloe and even Kourtney have already had a collection named after them.

However, we don't think this is a case of favouritism, as Kendall was previously tied into a contract with Estée Lauder and simply wasn't allowed to collab with other make-up brands.

On Thursday night, we got our first glimpse of the Jenner's collection and as ridiculous as it may sound, we already know that we want EVERYTHING.

The packaging for 'Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics' features a split image of Kylie and Kendall's face, looking uber glam (as always).

Judging by their make-up for the campaign, we're thinking this is going to heavily deliver on the '90s supermodel aesthetic. Think soft, matte brown eyeshadows, smudged out liner and pouty, brown-toned lipsticks. Essentially our dream make-up look.

As well as teaming up with her sister, Kylie is also planning to release a collection with her make-up artist, Ariel Tejada, otherwise known as @MakeupByAriel, later in the year.

Story continues

Our Ikea Alex drawers are already buckling at the thought....



You Might Also Like