Kylie Kelce Shows Support for Taylor Swift on Social Media amid 'Insane' Online Rumors

Kylie married Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce in 2018

Lisa Lake/Getty, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Jason and Kylie Kelce, Taylor Swift

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship continues, the NFL star's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, is showing support for the singer on social media.

Fans noticed the public backing from Kylie, 31, on Instagram when the mother-of-three "liked" a post from Today regarding the pop icon's publicist calling out rumors about Swift's previous relationship.

Last week, Swift's publicist Tree Paine slammed DeuxMoi, an anonymous Instagram account that shares unconfirmed celebrity gossip, and shut down the account's claims that the pop icon, 33, had a "marriage ceremony" with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn sometime between 2020 and 2021.

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post," Paine wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

And after Kylie showed her support for Paine's post with the Instagram like, Swift's fans were appreciative.

One account on social media wrote, "Kylie really be out here supporting Taylor publicly you love to see it."

Kylie publicly supporting Taylor (and tree) by liking this is such queen behavior pic.twitter.com/cxwfkkyYZY — Tiffani 🤍 (@LavenderKelce) December 3, 2023

"Kylie is a queen," another wrote, while a third reply to the post called Kylie "a real one" for her support.

Kylie, who married Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce in 2018, has become a subject of much interest on the internet and amongst sports fans in the last year.

Jason, 36, and Kylie share three daughters — Bennett, 8 months, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3,

Now as her brother-in-law Travis continues his relationship with Swift, Kylie has opened up about being uncomfortable in the spotlight.

“It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera,” she told local outlet Spectrum Sports KC while hosting a kids' field hockey clinic in Kansas City.

She shared that she “was a communication major in college,” so her comfort lies more on the other side of the camera. “I love to be behind it. That’s my bread and butter,” Kylie added.

Her preference for blending in with the crowd is true at Jason's games, too. Rather than opting for the spotlight of the luxury boxes, "I’m a stands girl," Kylie shared. "I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans, even if it’s in an opposing team stadium.”



Lisa Lake/Getty Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of "Kelce"

The Philadelphia native also spoke to Spectrum Sports KC about her reaction to Jason being one of the Men of the Year in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue, a title that he’s widely joked about online and on his podcast.

“I mean I knew this, I've known this the whole time. This is not news to me,” Kylie said of her husband’s sex appeal.

“But it's funny to see those things sort of rolling in because at the end of the day, he's still tucking in toddlers at the end of the night and getting called in for kid duty.”



