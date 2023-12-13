Kylie Kelce Shares Daughter's Reaction to Recognizing 'Uncle Trav' and His 'Red Team' on TV (Exclusive)

The couple share daughters Bennett, Elliotte, and Wyatt

newheightshow/Instagram Wyatt Kelce (L), Travis Kelce (R)

Kylie Kelce's oldest is always keeping an eye out for her uncle Trav.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her partnership with HoneyBaked for the family's holiday feast, the mom of three opens up about how her 4-year-old daughter Wyatt feels about watching football.

The wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce says that Wyatt "enjoys watching here and there."

"We like to look at the TV for times that Jason might have his helmet off, or Uncle Trav might have his helmet off," she says of her husband and his brother, Travis Kelce.

"Those are the moments when I can really suck them into a game because then they don't look like every other person on the field. When the helmets are off, they can say, 'Oh, that's definitely dad.'"

As excited as Wyatt and sisters Bennett, 8 months and Elliotte, 2, are to spot dad, Wyatt has just as much fun looking for the Kansas City Chief tight end.

"Anytime they see red teams on the TV, they say, 'Are we cheering for the red team?' Because usually, we're watching Uncle Trav."

Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason and Kylie Kelce with their three daughters

The mom of three says all of her daughters' knowledge of football is "progressing."

"You can see how they're picking up on those small hints and cues and learning how to watch football," she shares.

"But I would say when it comes to watching the actual game, our middle Elliotte — actually, it's the strangest thing — will cheer at the right times where it's almost as if she understands the game."

The Honey Baked Ham Company Kylie Kelce with HoneyBaked ham

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl — in which the Kelce brothers faced off against one another — Jason's wife Kylie told PEOPLE that Travis is the "absolute best" uncle to her girls.

"It's very funny, Jason said in an interview that he thinks [the girls] might like him more than they like Jason," Kylie joked.

"I tell everybody, he comes to our house to visit and the poor guy doesn't sit on the couch because our daughters will be like, 'No, no, you sit on the floor. We're gonna do a puzzle. We're gonna build blocks. We're gonna do this, we're gonna do that,'" she added.

"Our oldest, she's our boss. She's our ring leader, and she just has demand after demand for him. And I'm like, 'Trav, you know you can tell Wyatt no?'"

"He was like 'Yeah, I don't think I can.' And so he will do it," she shared.

"She'll be like, 'Jump up and down.' He'll do it. 'Roll on the floor,' he'll do it. 'Be the pony.' He'll do it. So he's all-in when it comes to being an uncle. He is the epitome of an uncle, just through and through."

