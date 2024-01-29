Kylie Kelce Says It’s ‘So Funny’ That People ‘Are So Interested’ in Her Life with Jason

“I almost feel a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I'm doing,” Kylie, 31, told 'Good Morning America'

Lisa Lake/Getty Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce photographed in Philadelphia on Sept. 08, 2023

In an interview on Good Morning America, Kylie Kelce shared her perspective on she and her husband Jason Kelce's surging celebrity

The mother of three, who has been married to Jason for five years, shares three daughters with the NFL star

“I think that whatever he does he's going to be successful in,” Kylie told GMA about her husband's future

Kylie Kelce is keeping her popularity in perspective!

In an interview with Good Morning America, the mother of three and wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce offered her take on her surging celebrity status amid her brother-in-law Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

“I almost feel a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I'm doing,” Kylie, 31, said. “I'm like, I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch, this is not that fascinating.”

She added, “So it's funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support.”

While Jason’s season is over, Kylie and her husband have been showing their support for Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs, who clinched a Super Bowl berth on Sunday after defeating the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10.

In the wake of the Eagles star’s shirtless exploits in Buffalo on Jan. 21, the couple made a more under-the-radar appearance on Sunday at the AFC championship game in Baltimore, where Jason gave post-game analysis to reporters on the field while sharing his happiness at the outcome.

Last year, in the Prime Video documentary Kelce, Kylie and Jason mulled their future while sharing behind-the-scenes footage of their adorable family.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Wyatt Elizabeth, 3, on Oct. 2, 2019. Their second daughter, Elliotte Ray, followed on March 4, 2021. The couple's third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn, was born on Feb. 23, 2023.

An ongoing theme in the documentary was whether Jason would retire from the league.

"I always tell people that no matter what happens with football, how it ends, I would like him to retire when he's still able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably," Kylie said at the time.

After a disappointing end to the Eagles’ season — and conflicting reports about Jason’s possible retirement after 13 seasons — Kylie is standing by her husband of five years.

“I think that whatever he does he's going to be successful in,” she told GMA. “And I'm not just saying that because I'm his wife.”



