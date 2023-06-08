Kylie Jenner's White Latex Romper Is So Tight, It Looks Like It's Painted On Her Body

Body-con just took on a whole new meaning.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

As far back as we can remember, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have always loved a body-con silhouette. Throughout the 2010s, there wasn't a red carpet in which Kim, Khloé, or Kourtney wasn't wearing a Hervé Léger bandage dress, and their affinity for form-fitting fashion seemingly had an impact on their younger siblings — Kylie, in particular.



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old makeup mogul posted a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots from a recent Kylie Cosmetics photoshoot on Instagram, and in the images, she put a new spin on body-con dressing. Wearing a white latex romper that clung so tight to her body, it looked like it was painted on, Kylie's one-piece was more modern and more sexy than the vacuum-sealed styles of the past. She paired the figure-hugging bodysuit — which featured a high-neckline, no sleeves, and the shortest shorts — with square-shaped sunglasses and glam that was equally as sultry as her outfit.

Kylie wore her dark brunette hair wet and slicked back, and she complemented her dewy skin and rosy cheeks with a swipe of fuchsia lipstick.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Related: Kylie Jenner's Whiplash-Inducing What's In My Bag Video Included a Surprise Rolex

This isn't the only body-con look Kylie has slipped on as of late. Last month, Jenner announced she was officially a JPG (Jean Paul Gaultier) girl while wearing nothing but a bra and corset underneath her skintight sheer floral dress, and after that, she opted for black spandex in the form of a super clingly, super sheer LBD.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.