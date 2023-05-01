Kylie Jenner's Son Aire, 14 Months, Adorably Poses Wide-Eyed in His Crib — See the Photo!

Kylie Jenner shared a sweet photo of the toddler spending some downtime in his crib

Kylie Jenner/instagram Kylie Jenner's son Aire

Kylie Jenner is showing off her sweet baby boy.

Sharing a photo of the toddler peeking over the edge of his crib on Instagram Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, showed love to son Aire, 14 months.

Aire had a light blanket bunched up in front of him as he leaned against the crib, with a blue pacifier in his mouth as he looked at his mom, adorably wide-eyed.

"🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🐣," she captioned the shot.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram (2) Kylie Jenner with son Aire and daughter Stormi

The Kardashians star recently appeared on the cover of HommeGirls, and chatted about her future family plans in the accompanying interview.

When the mom of two — who shares Aire and daughter Stormi, 5, with Travis Scott — was asked if she plans on having more kids, she admitted, "I don't have a number in my mind."

"Some women do, but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she continued.

Kylie Jenner TikTok Kylie Jenner cuddles up with Stormi and Aire

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner opened up about how becoming a mom changed her approach to her thoughts on beauty.

"It's made me love myself more," she shared. "I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me."

Jenner continued, "I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

Read the original article on People.