Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy with Son was 'Very Different,' Recovery Has Been a 'Struggle': Source

Georgia Slater
·3 min read
Inside Chicago and Stormi’s Joint Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is taking ample time to recover following the birth of her second baby.

A source tells PEOPLE that Jenner's pregnancy with son Wolf, whom she welcomed with Travis Scott on Feb. 2, was "very different" than when she was pregnant with daughter, Stormi, now 4.

"After she had Stormi, she bounced back quickly. She was also resting more and took a huge step back by keeping her pregnancy to herself. As a working mom with a toddler, her pregnancy with Wolf was very different. She experienced more stress trying to balance everything," says the insider.

The source also notes that Jenner, 24, is "surprised that her recovery after Wolf has been more of a struggle" and she "expected it to be easier."

"She wants to be honest about it though. She has help and is still exhausted," the source continues. "She has a great support system and is focused on taking care of herself too. She loves being a mom and wants to be the best possible."

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Discusses Postpartum Recovery After Welcoming Baby Wolf: 'It's OK Not to Be OK'

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is "slowly starting to work out again" and has been "on a few work calls, but is also taking time off from work."

"She has realized that she doesn't have to do it all and that it's okay. She is human and wants to be kind to herself," says the insider.

On Tuesday, the reality star appeared on her Instagram Stories, sharing video content and a candid statement on how she's been doing since welcoming her son.

After a boomerang selfie on a workout machine, which she labeled "6 weeks postpartum," Jenner shared a message to her "postpartum moms: that postpartum has not been easy."

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she said. "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy."

"And yeah, I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me," she added.

The Kylie Skin mogul went on to say "it's been hard" and that she "didn't even think [she'd] make it to this workout today."

She added, "But I'm here, and I'm feeling better. So you got this!"

In a subsequent Story, she added, "It's OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself... And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy."

"We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back,' " Jenner also said. "Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"

