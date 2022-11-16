Kylie Jenner's latest look is giving *major* Queen of Narnia vibes

Getty Images

If i I had to guess what Kylie Jenner's latest outfit would look like, this would not have been my answer. Granted, the youngest Kardashian sister has worn her fair share of Mugler designs in recent weeks. From her CFDAs appearance, where the makeup mogul opted for a one-shoulder look from the archives, to the *uber* lacey catsuit worn to the Business of Fashion's 'BoF 500' event - Ky has been wholeheartedly embracing the French fashion house. Now, she's gone and done it again, but her newest is notably different from the rest.

Overnight, Kylie attended the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition opening, in New York City. Unsurprisingly, Ky attended the event wearing, you guessed it, Mugler. Like the other pieces she's sported, this is another black evening look BUT it's the accessories that sets this outfit apart. The black corset dress features a fishtail silhouette, surrounded with feathers at the hem, teamed with matching opera gloves. The main event, though, is her crown.



The massive diamond embellished headpiece starts at her forehead and extends alllll the way up to the top of her beehive hairstyle in long, spikey strands.

Getty Images

Like, if someone told me another The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe remake was coming out, and is what the Queen of Narnia was gonna wear, I'd totally believe them.

Here's a closer look:

Getty Images

Kylie could've also got away with wearing this look to the 2022 Met Gala, which was themed 'Gilded Glamour'.

Getty Images

As epic as it is, does this crown also look kinda heavy to you?

Getty Images

What a time to be alive.

To refresh your memory, this is the vintage look Ky wore to the CFDAs awards last week:

Getty Images

Yep, it's another win for celebrities wearing vintage fashion.

