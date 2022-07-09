Kylie Jenner's going out dress is basically half bikini

Photo credit: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has been on a *huge* journey this year, we can't lie. Whether it's welcoming her second child and baby brother to Stormi in February to commemorating her friend, the late designer Virgil Abloh who passed away in 2021, at the Met Gala, she really has had some major milestones in 2022. Heck, there's even a TikTok theory that Kylie and former bestie Jordyn Woods may have buried the hatchet and reconciled.

One thing that has remained constant throughout all these changes? Well, obviously, Kylie's devotion to her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics, which has been a major focus for her, even while bravely battling postpartum pains.



But eagle-eyed fashion fans will also have noticed that despite everything that's been going on this year, Kylie has kept consistently serving some seriously fire looks. Whether it's a totally risqué optical illusion bikini top (by legendary designer Jean Paul Gautier, no less), a hot pink fishnet naked bodysuit or an NSFW vinyl moment, her style game has been strong.

Kylie's latest look is no exception. On Friday, the 24-year-old mother of two posed in an IG look that was all about girly glamour, being the latest celeb to jump on the Barbiecore trend alongside the likes of Hailey Bieber. The pastel pink, textured dress she's wearing is by Alexander Wang and channels a bit of a swimwear vibe, with a ruffled top that looks totally like a bikini at first glance –especially thanks to a daring stomach cutout just underneath it.

But it's the details that make this 'fit so special. She accessorised the look with a totally see-through pink, PVC bag from Amina Muaddi that would make Elle Woods proud, as well as subtle silvery jewellery by brand Maria Paris.

Can we get this girl a role in the new Barbie film? She already looks the part...

