Kylie Jenner's Flip-Flop Boots Are Shaping Up to Be Fall's Most Controversial Shoe

Either you'll love them or hate them.

MEGA

Move over Bella Hadid's sneaker stilettos, because Kylie Jenner has just found fall's next polarizing footwear trend.



On Saturday, the reality star stepped out as a walking sartorial oxymoron in a pair of hybrid shoes that, functionally, made no sense. While heading to lunch in Paris, Jenner was spotted wearing a skintight white dress with long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder silhouette, but it was her ugly-chic shoes that stole all of the attention. On her feet, she slipped on bright blue open-toe boots that featured a chunky heel and a strap that went between the big toe.



The flip-flop boots were teamed with a French pedicure, wraparound sunglasses, and a slicked-back bun.

This wasn't the only controversial fashion moment that came from Kylie during Paris Fashion Week. Just yesterday, the beauty mogul wore her underwear (designer, of course) as pants at the Loewe spring-summer 2023 fashion show, and paired her stark white briefs with a matching ribbed tank top, sheer black tights, heeled booties, and an oversized gray wool coat.