Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Coordinate Looks and Hold Hands in Paris

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been one of Hollywood’s most secretive couples to date.

Though romantic rumors began plaguing the two in April, the cosmetics mogul and the actor did not make a known public appearance together until September. Still, multiple reputable outlets have reported on the duo’s relationship, with some describing it as “casual” but also “new and exciting.”

Ahead, see everything we know.

September 25, 2023: Kylie and Timothée step out in Paris.

The pair is seen out in Paris for Fashion Week. In photos, they're seen holding hands while stepping out of a car—both in all-black outfits.

September 10, 2023: They pack on the PDA at the U.S. Open.

The couple is out and about. Jenner and Chalamet are seen at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday for the U.S. Open men’s finals. While there, the pair show their affection for one another with sweet PDA.

Gotham - Getty Images

Gotham - Getty Images

Photos show Jenner leaning over to kiss Chalamet while the actor wraps his arm around her. Other snaps show Chalamet taking photos of Jenner, and the two eating chicken fingers with ketchup while enjoying the match.

The U.S. Open even shares a video of them on the tournament’s official Instagram.

Gotham - Getty Images

Mike Stobe - Getty Images

Gotham - Getty Images

September 9, 2023: They attend a NYFW dinner together.

Less than a week after their PDA-filled outing in L.A., Jenner accompanies Chalamet to a New York Fashion Week event. The model was the actor’s plus-one to a dinner celebrating Haider Ackermann’s beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader, and the couple’s arrival reportedly set the room “abuzz.”

In a video shared on TikTok, Jenner can be seen sitting closely with Chalamet at the long table, with the couple coordinating in black outfits.

September 4, 2023: They go very public with their romance.

Jenner and Chalamet step out in public together for the first time—and their destination of choice? Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday concert. The couple are accompanied by Kendall Jenner, and joined the likes of Meghan Markle, Kelly Rowland, and Kerry Washington at the L.A. show.

Story continues

In a video shared on X by a concertgoer, Jenner and Chalamet are seen getting cozy and chatting and laughing in their private balcony. And in photos published by TMZ, the two are seen fully making out during the show!

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

August 28, 2023: Kylie and Timothée “don’t hang out often.”

A source for Us Weekly reveals that the couple is still enjoying a private, but low-key, romance.

“Kylie and Timothée haven’t been spending that much time together recently because they both have very busy schedules,” the insider says. “But they’re still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don’t hang out that often.”

The source adds, “They run in the same circle of friends, and have a great time when they’re together, but it’s not that serious. Kylie is having fun and although she’s open to seeing where things go, they’re not in a committed relationship. Things are very casual.”

August 24, 2023: Kylie arrives at Timothée’s home.

Jenner is pictured arriving at the actor’s Beverly Hills home in her Mercedes after a shopping spree in the area. She looks cool and casual in a boxy white tee, light-wash blue jeans, black sandals, and a black tote bag.



August 2, 2023: Sources dispel breakup rumors.

Life & Style reports that Jenner and Chalamet had split up, with one source claiming, “She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling. But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped.”

The source adds, “Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting. Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis [Scott]. She even introduced him to her family.”

However, sources for TMZ speak out against the rumors.

The outlet notes that, though the couple have yet to make a public appearance together, “everything is cool between the two [and] they're still an item.” One insider says, “Any reports that say otherwise are false,” and further warned fans “not to believe everything they read.”

June 1, 2023: They’re pictured spending time together.

Jenner and Chalamet are photographed together for the first time at the actor’s home in Beverly Hills. In photos published by the Daily Mail from two separate days, the pair is seen walking side by side while holding hot drinks.

Sources tell the outlet that Jenner has been spending plenty of time at Chalamet’s house—“for upwards of six days a week.”

May 2023: They’re reportedly keeping it casual and low-key.

Jenner and Chalamet are reportedly enjoying a casual relationship away from the spotlight. A source tells Entertainment Tonight on that the two are “casually seeing each other” and that they’ve been “trying to keep it low-key.” Meanwhile, a People insider adds that Jenner is still prioritizing parenting above all else. “Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom. [Their relationship is] not serious,” the insider adds.

“They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes,” says the ET source. “Her family thinks it’s great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supportive.”

“Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss,” the insider continues. “He appreciates her confidence and thinks she’s incredibly beautiful.”

The source adds that Jenner’s ex, Travis Scott, hasn’t been happy with the new relationship but is putting co-parenting first. “Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on, but they are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be.”

April 17, 2023: Dating Timothée feels “different than [Kylie’s] past relationships.”

An insider for Entertainment Tonight reveals that Jenner’s romance with Chalamet is “new and exciting.”

“They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the source added. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Though some fans speculated that the two would go public during Coachella, the insider explained why that didn’t happen: “Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends.”



The source additionally noted that big sister Kendall Jenner might have helped orchestrate their relationship. “Timothée is also friends with Kendall, so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life,” the source said.

April 2023: Romance rumors emerge.

While neither Jenner nor Chalamet have publicly commented on their relationship, dating rumors began to spread in early April. An anonymous tipster first claimed to Deuxmoi that the two had been seeing each other since January. Other tipsters also wrote that the stars were likely to attend Coachella together.

The rumors hit a fever pitch when one of Jenner’s luxury cars, a black Range Rover, was photographed outside of Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home, though the pictures don’t show Jenner or Chalamet. (Chalamet’s home is about an hour away from Jenner'’s lavish Holmby Hills estate, per the outlet.)

There have also been reports that the pair had a low-key date night at Tito’s Tacos in Santa Monica a week before Jenner’s Range Rover was spotted at Chalamet’s house. Per DailyMail.com, Chalamet was seen getting into another of Jenner’s cars, with his own following behind as they reportedly drove to the L.A. taco stand and ate in the back seat.

That same week, a source later confirmed to People that the pair “are hanging out and getting to know each other.”

Another insider told Us Weekly that the rumored couple are still in the early stages of their romance. “Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” the source told the outlet. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”

The insider added, “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

January 2023: Kylie and Timothée reportedly meet for the first time.

The two met in-person for the first time when they attended the same Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in January during Paris Couture Week. A video of them laughing together at the show was published by celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi.

They also both attended Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars after-party in March, but were not seen or photographed together.

January 2023: Kylie splits from her longtime on-and-off boyfriend.

Outlets reported that Jenner broke up with Travis Scott after the holidays in late 2022 or early 2023. The two began dating in 2017 and share two children: daughter Stormi, five, and son Aire Webster, one.

Meanwhile, Don’t Look Up star Chalamet was previously linked to actresses Eiza González, Lily-Rose Depp, and Lourdes Leon.

