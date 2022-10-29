Kylie Jenner's 'Bride of Frankenstein' Costume Included an Underboob-Baring Bandage Dress

Scary *and* sexy.

Happy Halloweekend from Kylie Jenner and her most over-the-top Halloween costume, ever.



On Friday, Jenner kicked off the spooky holiday a few days early and debuted her scary-sexy take on the Bride of Frankenstein. Dressing up as the fictional monster from the 1935 horror film, the beauty mogul went all out with a costume custom-made by Jean Paul Gaultier — consisting of an underboob-baring bandage dress constructed from white sheer strips of tulle wrapped around her body — and an eerie black-and-white set staged to look like Frankenstein's lab. She paired her spooky look with black lipstick, a two-tone wig with white streaks down each side, and faux stitches across her chin.

The mummy-style gown wasn't the only outfit Kylie wore during her Halloween photoshoot. In a series of snapshots shared to her grid, aptly captioned "BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN," Kylie teamed a flowing white dress with shiny opera gloves, and in another carousel, she sported an off-the-shoulder top with no pants and a prop knife.

Kylie, of course, is no stranger to going to the absolute extreme with her Halloween costumes. Back in 2016, she memorably recreated Christina Aguilera's "Dirrty" music video look in a red-and-white striped bikini top, itty-bitty shorts, and chaps. And two years later, Kylie went as a Victoria's Secret Angel wearing lingerie straight from the brand's archives, and then, in 2019, she wore not one, but three costumes — including a Playboy bunny, Madonna during her 2003 VMAs performance, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

Read the original article on InStyle.