Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Graphic Bodycon Dress While on Vacation With Kim Kardashian

​​Kylie Jenner, aka everyone's favorite Leo, is officially 25 years old, and the whole Kar-Jenner fam is celebrating accordingly. Aside from some adorable throwback snaps shared by her mom and sister, Kris and Kendall Jenner, the cosmetics mogul also received well wishes from her older sis Kim Kardashian, who shared never-before-seen vacation outfit pics along with the sweetest caption.

On Wednesday, Kardashian shared photos detailing the throwback impromptu photoshoot in front of a tropical landscape on Instagram. In the first slide, the two sisters embraced each other in contrasting outfits that showed off their individual styles. While Kylie sported a semi-sheer tan body-con graphic dress complete with horizontal black stripes and an intricate design, Kim opted to pair her black one-shoulder bikini with matching bottoms layered under oversized black sweatshorts.

Both Kim and Kylie accessorized their looks with black shield-style sunglasses, and they each left their platinum blonde and expensive brunette butt-skimming locks to fall in soft beach waves down their backs. And although the pictures were cute enough on their own, Kardashian was sure to commemorate her youngest sister's special day with a heartfelt caption.

"Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one," Kim wrote. "You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever. Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!"