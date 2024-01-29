Kylie Jenner Wore a Fitted Red Minidress to Jacquemus’ Show With Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner’s almost 6-year-old daughter, got to see her first Valentino haute couture show last week in Paris. Today, Jenner and Stormi sat front row at their second show together, viewing Jacquemus’ Les Sculptures collection at Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France.

Jenner wore a very form-fitting red minidress, while Stormi matched her mom in her own cozy, red ensemble.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

In October, Jenner spoke to Jennifer Lawrence for Interview about navigating the fashion world given her family’s rise to fame on reality TV.

Lawrence prefaced the question by saying, “Having to battle paparazzi from such a young age, which is something that for me, as a 30-year-old woman, is hard. You’re being followed and you never had a choice. You were born into it. But I wonder if, in not needing to struggle so much, you didn’t have to have this hunger and this desperation. Sometimes when I work with actors, the ones that struggled the most before are the biggest nightmares. I won’t say it came easy because I’m sure being accepted into the fashion world and having to deal with the power of your influence mixed with people going, ‘Well, you’re this and you’re only this,’ was difficult—”

“Yeah, it’s a challenge, breaking through that,” Jenner said. “But I’ve had such an amazing platform and I choose to put in the work. I could have been handed the same gift and decided not to do anything with it, but I took advantage of this amazing opportunity. But with the paparazzi, it’s been really hard. I’ve had some horror stories.”

Those stories include “just, like, when I was 16 and these 50-year-old men were saying, ‘Hi, little slut,’ and trying to shoot up my skirt and jumping out of the bushes, scaring me, blocking my car. It was actually worse when I was younger. But I don’t really know what it would be like to grow up not in the spotlight, and that’s helped me because I have nothing to refer back to.”

