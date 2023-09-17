Kylie Jenner Wore Baggy Jeans to the U.S. Open with Timothée Chalamet, and Now We Want a Pair, Too

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

When it comes to Kylie Jenner’s preferred denim silhouette, it seems the baggier the better.

Before attending the U.S. Open in New York City with beau Timothée Chalamet, she posted a photo on her Instagram Stories, posing in a simple yet stylish outfit of a basic black tee, pair of low-rise baggy jeans, with a matching black jacket draped casually over her arm.

Though straight-leg and wide-leg jeans will be forever favorites, we’ve seen so many celebrities embracing this loose-fitting style lately including Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow. Baggy jeans offer a comfortable cut and balances proportions when paired with fitted tops or cropped cardigans for fall.

Whether you’re leaning towards low-rise styles like Jenner’s, or prefer a flattering high-waist style for more coverage. Ready to add baggy jeans to your denim wardrobe? We rounded up several similar styles starting at just $42.

Shop Baggy Jeans Inspired by Kylie Jenner

SweatyRocks Distressed Low-Rise Jeans, $45

Amazon

$45

Buy on Amazon

If you’re new to the baggy jeans trend and want to test out a budget-friendly option first, look no further than this top-rated pair at Amazon. With just over 1,000 five-star ratings, this popular pick comes in 12 washes and colors and is a steal at just $45.

One reviewer described these jeans as “so comfortable” and pointed out the “semi-elastic waist” as a key detail that added to its appeal. Another satisfied shopper said these pants were “so flattering” and added that they “love them so much.”

Du/er Midweight Loose-Fitting Jeans

DUER

$139

$97

Buy on shopduer.com

Best known for its natural fibers and ultra-comfortable denim styles, Du/er is newly on our radar as a go-to Canadian brand for elevated basics that really perform. This loose-fitting pair features flexible stretch technology and temperature regulation for all-day comfort. And the current on-sale price tag is downright compelling if you ask us. This particular style also features a genius shape retention detail, which means they’ll magically stay right where they need to be, no matter the hours of wear.

This fall, take a page from Jenner’s book and give baggier silhouettes a try.

More Kylie Jenner-Inspired Baggy Jeans

Abercrombie Low-Rise Baggy Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch

$90

Buy on abercrombie.com

Hdlte High-Waist Baggy Jeans, $42

Amazon

$42

Buy on Amazon

Good American Good ’90s Relaxed Jeans

Good American

$139

Buy on goodamerican.com

American Eagle Dreamy Drape Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans

American Eagle

$60

$54

Buy on ae.com

Levi’s Baggy Dad Jeans

Nordstrom

$108

Buy on Nordstrom

