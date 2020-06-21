Kylie Jenner Wishes Ex Travis Scott a Happy Father's Day: 'The Best Daddy to Our Daughter'

Jen Juneau
People

Happy Father's Day, Travis Scott!

The rapper's ex (and mother of his 2-year-old daughter Stormi) Kylie Jenner sent Scott a heartfelt message to honor him on Sunday, sharing two photos of the father-daughter pair on her Instagram Story.

"Happy father's day @travisscott the best daddy to our daughter," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, wrote along with a photo of Scott embracing their toddler.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Jenner also posted a photo of the father of one, 28, holding hands with his daughter. A day before Father's Day, Scott shared photos of his quality time with Stormi on his Instagram Stories.

Kylie Jenner Instagram Story

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

View this post on Instagram

Travis via Instagram stories today

A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Jun 19, 2020 at 2:41pm PDT

RELATED: Amazon Has Tons of Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts You Can Get for Under $50

Last weekend, Jenner and Scott were spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together amid recent speculation that they've rekindled their romance.

However, a source told PEOPLE on Monday that the former couple, who split in October, is in no rush to get back into a romantic relationship.

"Kylie and Travis get along. They enjoy hanging out with the same people. And they obviously spend a lot of time together with Stormi," the insider said.

"Being co-parents seems to be working out better for them than being in a romantic relationship," the source added.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi

From taking their daughter to Walt Disney World together ahead of her second birthday to celebrating at her extravagant StormiWorld 2 bash, the two certainly seem to have co-parenting down pat — and mutual respect for one another.

As the rapper turned 28 in late April, Jenner celebrated the occasion on social media, posting a photo of the couple from their 2018 GQ shoot on her Instagram Story. "Happy birthday @travisscott!!!!" wrote the Kylie Cosmetics mogul. "Stormis parents!!!!!!!!"

Later in the day, Jenner dedicated a sweet slideshow in Scott's honor on Instagram, praising him as "daddy of the year."

"I'm slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy's girl. 😫," she added. 'But whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i'm crying. love you forever!"

What to Read Next

Back