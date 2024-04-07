Kylie Jenner Wears Rhinestone Covered String swimsuit

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner shared her new stylish swimsuit in an Instagram carousel. The black two-piece was covered in white rhinestones and she modeled it against a gorgeous rocky beach. In the caption, she wrote, “Back in paradise.”

In her Stories, she shared a shot of her multi-colored, opalescent manicure and two rings, one twisted silver, the other a floral piece.

Instagram

Jenner then added a photo of the swimsuit in action, swimming in bright blue waters with her

bestie Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou.

Instagram

Karanikolaou also posed in the same beach spot, wearing her electric pink and orange swimsuit, captioning the post, “that’s hot.”



On Sunday, Jenner shared another carousel, seemingly in the same location, this time posing on the beach at sunset in an iridescent bodycon dress in white with her hair slicked back in a bun. She captioned it, “twilight.”

In her Stories, she posted the look's silhouette.

Instagram

The weekend appears to be a girl's trip and birthday party for Sydney Lynn Carlson, founder of Wild Flower Cases, because Karanikolaou shared a clip of herself with Carlson and some friends on Saturday night, seemingly at the same location.

Instagram

Karanikolaou also tagged singer Justine Skye, who was sharing footage from a night of celebration as well, including Carlson being offered a birthday cake.

Of course, Jenner and Karanikolaou might have enjoyed a vacation at the beach on another occasion and decided to share their images around the same time this weekend. The pair have been friends for over a decade and in her Stories, the model wrote that she and Jenner are “wifey for lifey.”

“She's definitely my oldest friend,” Jenner said on the season three finale of The Kardashians. “We grew up together, we've been through so much together. She's like a sister.”

