Kylie Jenner Wants Seven Kids but "Pregnancy Is Just Not a Joke"

Kylie Jenner opened up about wanting more children during an appearance on Stassie Karanikolaou's #DoYourPart Instagram Live series this week.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder told her best friend, "I want seven kids down the line, but not right now."

Jenner also revealed that she's "not ready" to have another baby at this point in time.

Kylie Jenner has been vocal about wanting to have more children.

During an interview for Harper's BAZAAR's March 2020 issue, Jenner opened up about having a second baby, and revealed, "My friends all pressure me about it... They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan."

This week, while the makeup mogul practices social distancing at home during the pandemic, she made an appearance on Stassie Karanikolaou's #DoYourPart Instagram Live series. During the interview, Jenner was frank about whether or not she will have any more kids, and explained, "I want seven kids down the line, but not right now."

As for why she's not in a rush to have another baby, Jenner said, "Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet."

Karanikolaou also took the opportunity to ask Jenner whether she'd rather a partner "have a weird accent when having sex or be completely silent."

Jenner replied, "I would rather he be completely silent... If he didn’t have an accent and then when we’re intimate, he starts talking in a weird accent... absolutely not!"

