Kylie Jenner’s Viral Look Included the Celebrity-Loved Summer Staple You Can Get on Amazon for $8

Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber are fans of the style.

Getty Images

More often than not, celebrities take full advantage of their extravagant wardrobes and dress to the nines. If I had a Belle-like gown, spin-revealing dress, or beaded mermaid getup, I would as well. But stars are people, too (gasp!), and enjoy a casual look every once in a while. Kylie Jenner mastered this laid-back attire in a recent TikTok video that has since gone viral.

Last Tuesday, Jenner posted a “What’s In My Bag?” TikTok video that left the internet stunned. The first thing she pulled out of her “go-to favorite” Bottega purse was a Rolex worth about $41,000. Even more jaw-dropping, the socialite traded latex rompers and micro mini dresses for a basic white tank, which she wore while filming the clip.

Jenner-Inspired White Tanks

@kyliejenner TikTok

As surprising as it is that the once-named self-made billionaire was wearing something you probably have stuffed in the back of your wardrobe, it makes sense. Plain tanks have been all the rage this year, with Hailey Bieber and Camila Morrone leading the charge. Katie Holmes is another fan of the basic summer staple, while Kendall Jenner has given her stamp of approval. Sydney Sweeney even told InStyle that her “go-to” summer outfit includes (you guessed it) — white tanks.

The rise of the tiny tank is undoubtedly due to its simple styling capabilities. Wear it under a blazer for an elevated approach, pair it with denim shorts for a California-inspired ‘fit, or opt for huge bottoms, and play into TikTok’s #littleshirtbigpants movement. The boundless opportunities make white tanks an uncomplicated closet essential that everyone needs at least one of.

Little white tops don’t only look good, but they make you feel your best, too. Unlock an ultra-flattering silhouette by finding a separate that encompasses your desired characteristics, such as ruching, ribbed lining, or a cropped-length. The selection is up to you and is vital to securing a piece that makes you confident for summer.

Amazon

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

Jcrew

Shop now: $40; jcrew.com

Amazon

Shop now: $19; amazon.com

Best of all, these basic tops don’t have to cost you tons of money. Granted, you can splurge and secure a Sweeney-approved pick, or you can snag a $10 five-pack option from Amazon. The gold isn’t in the price or the brand, but rather the overall look, fit, and feel. If you asked me how much Jenner’s top was, I would tell you it could be anything from $8 to hundreds of dollars. So, if you can find your perfect shirt for less, then why not save a few bucks and secure two or three for your collection.

Story continues

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (originally $12); amazon.com

Styling doesn't always have to be full of glitz, glam, and over-the-top statement pieces. Sometimes, it's all about function and simplicity, which Jenner just proved.

Spanx

Shop now: $42; spanx.com

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $23); amazon.com

Madewell

Shop now: $20; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $68; nordstrom.com

Read the original article on InStyle.