Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Son Wolf's Middle Name Is Surprisingly Typical

Kylie Jenner announced her son Wolf Webster's name on her Instagram Story 11 days ago, declining to give his middle name. But TMZ obtained Wolf's birth certificate, which included the very traditional name Jenner and her partner Travis Scott gave their little boy. Wolf Jacques Webster is their son's full name. Jacques is Travis Scott's real first name, so he was named after his dad, whose birth name is Jacques Webster.

Jenner hasn't shared much about her son beyond his name and his birth announcement photo. In the pic, Jenner's four-year-old daughter Stormi holds Wolf's hand. “💙 2/2/22,” Jenner captioned it.



On February 12, a source close to the couple gave E! details on Jenner and Scott's first days with Wolf. “Kylie and Travis are soaking up the first week with their new baby boy,” the source said. “He is healthy and looks a lot like Travis right now. Kylie is doing great. She is very happy her baby is healthy. She's soaking in all of the first moments with him and is really happy he's here.”

“Kylie and Travis are both doing really well together and are adjusting to a new schedule,” the source added. “They had their routine down with Stormi, so they are now having to get back into the swing of things like having to be up at all hours of the night and accommodating two kids at the same time.”

“Travis has been helping Kylie a lot,” the source said. “[He is] very involved and present through it all. Kylie is being very safe and protective about having many people over to her house to see him, but the entire family has met him. Everyone has paid her a visit to show support and are so happy to have a new baby in the family.”

