Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Welcomed Their Second Child Together

It's official: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are now parents of two.

On Sunday, Kylie shared the news through a sweet Instagram post with a black-and-white photo of the newborn's hand. The caption read, "💙 2/2/22," meaning the newest addition of their family arrived a day after the couple's daughter Stormi Webster's birthday.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner announced her pregnancy this past September with a video that showed the reality star sharing the news with her loved ones, including Scott and Jenner's mother, Kris.

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi, their first child together, in February 2018. A contrast to her second pregnancy, Jenner's first was shrouded in secrecy. Though reports ran rampant, the makeup mogul only confirmed the news when she announced Stormi's birth with a video that documented her pregnancy.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Confirmed She's Pregnant With the Sweetest Video

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while," a source told People when reports of Jenner's second pregnancy began to gain traction. "She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again."