Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Absolutely Heartbroken' Following Astroworld Incident

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Kim Kardashian have broken their silence after eight people died and hundreds were injured following a crowd surge at the musician’s concert over the weekend.

The incident, which is now under investigation by police, took place at Scott's Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas on Friday, November 5 after the crowd pressed forward towards the front of the stage during the musician’s headline set.

On Monday, November 8 Kardashian released statement on Twitter addressing the tragedy. She stated: 'Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy.

‘We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.’

In a statement shared on Twitter following the event, Scott thanked the police and emergency services. He said he was ‘committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need’.

He also shared a video message on Instagram, during which the father-of-one asked for fans to come forward to the authorities with any information about the event.

‘I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this to happen,’ he said.

Jenner – who attended the event with her sister Kendall Jenner and daughter Stormi – also shared a message on her Instagram Stories in which she stated that she and Scott were ‘broken and devastated’ by the incident.

‘I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,’ she wrote.

'I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.'

Fans including Danish Baig, Rudy Peña, Franco Patino, Brianna Rodriguez, Josh Hilgert, Jacob Jurinek and Acel Acosta lost their lives as a result of the incident.

GoFund Me pages have since been set up and tributes to those who lost their lives have since been shared online.

The BBC reports 300 people were treated for injuries following the surge and several have filed lawsuits against the musician and the festival promoter Live Nation. Scott has not commented on the lawsuit.

We will continue to update this article as more news comes in.

