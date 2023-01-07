Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Reportedly Split…Again

Emily Tannenbaum
·2 min read

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to have called it quits yet again.

On January 7, Us Weekly reported that the pair split around the time Kylie ventured to Aspen with her four-year-old daughter Stormi, her sister Kendall Jenner, and close friends Hailey and Justin Bieber. While the mother of two spent a child-free night celebrating New Year's Eve with her besties in a sheer black catsuit, Kylie had plenty of snowy mommy-daughter adventures with Stormi during their end-of-year trip. Stormi also spent some time on the slopes with Justin and aunt Kendall.

Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source told the outlet. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

On again off again, indeed. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who also share an 11-month-old son (formerly known as Wolf), have been breaking up and making up since going public with their relationship at Coachella in 2017. However, the reality star and rapper a point to keep things positive while they're apart. During one break in 2019, Travis told  XXL Magazine that he will always love Kylie, adding, "The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in Maimi on December 2, 2022.

Travis Scott And 50 Cent Perform At Wayne & Cynthia Boich's Art Basel Party

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

It's unclear whose voices interfered this time, but the pair are regularly at the center of one controversy or another. Only time will tell if this is really the end of Kravis…oh wait, that's Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's ship name now, isn't it? It's getting hard to keep up.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

