Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are ‘Not Working on Getting Back Together’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's on-off romance is remaining off for now. TMZ reports that despite fan speculation that the two could be reconciling—since they both attended their daughter Stormi's pre-kindergarten graduation—Jenner and Scott really are only dedicated to co-parenting.

Multiple sources close to Scott and Jenner told the outlet that they attended Stormi's graduation together “solely to support their daughter.” The sources added that Scott and Jenner's children Stormi and Aire live at Jenner's house, and Jenner is primarily with them although Scott can see them whenever he'd like. The sources also acknowledged that while Jenner and Scott have gotten back together in the past, this breakup “feels more permanent.” TMZ reported bluntly that “they're not working on getting back together.”

Jenner is in the midst of a new romance, though: The reality star has been dating Timothée Chalamet. On June 2, a source told Us Weekly that Chalamet and Jenner remain very into each other. “Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together and they’re growing much closer as the days go by,” the source said. “They both have incredibly busy schedules, they initially relied mostly on communicating through FaceTime, texting [and] etc since they couldn’t always make time to see each other.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The source added, “Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past. He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

You Might Also Like