Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Seen at Celeb-Studded Dinner Party Together

Sean Zanni - Getty Images

It has been rumored that beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet sparked a romance this year, shortly after Jenner split with the father of her two children, Travis Scott. She and Scott had an on-again-off-again relationship for a few years and now co-parent their daughter Stormi and son Aire. But Jenner seems to be moving on, though her choice is unexpected for fans.

The relationship has not been officially confirmed by either party, but here's everything we know about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship so far.

January 2023

Jenner and Scott spent their holidays separately and by early January, a source told US Weekly, “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there... This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Then on January 25, Jenner and Chalamet were seen enjoying one another's company at Paris Fashion Week during the Jean Paul Gaultier show. This was allegedly their first meeting, and gossip account DeuxMoi later shared a video of them laughing together once rumors started circulating that they were more than friends.

April 2023

In early April, DeuxMoi first started posting about the alleged couple, sharing a picture of them together with the caption, “NEW COUPLE ALERT.”

Soon after, TMZ released pics of her familiar black Ranger Rover parked outside Chalamet's Beverly Hills home. Around April 13, an eyewitness told Daily Mail that they saw Chalamet getting into Jenner's car after leaving an art show in Santa Monica. He exited the event “looking around anxiously” and “texting constantly on his phone.”

Then Jenner supposedly “pulled up in her custom Extended Lincoln Navigator, with security in the front seats.”

They then headed to Tito's Taco stand for a secret parking lot date. On April 14, source told People that the pair have been “hanging out and getting to know each other.”

Story continues

A few days later, another source told Entertainment Tonight that they are officially dating, but things are casual.

“They are keeping things casual at this point,” said the insider. “It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”



They added, “Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends.”

Another insider told People that the two “hang out every week” but it’s “not serious.”



“She is getting to know him,” the source added. “Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure.”

May 2023

In May, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the knew couple was trying to keep thing quiet. They're “casually seeing each other, but are trying to keep it low-key,” the source said.

“They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes,” they added. “Her family thinks it's great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supportive.”

The source continued, “Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss. He appreciates her confidence and thinks she's incredibly beautiful.”

Jenner's ex Travis Scott, was also reportedly disturbed by their connection.

“Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on, but they are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be,” they said.

In late May, Jenner’s black Range Rover SVA was seen outside Timothée Chalamet’s mansion in Beverly Hills, California, according to Page Six. It stopped off early in the morning then left with a security detail.

June 2023

On Thursday, June 1, they were seen outside Chalamet's Beverly Hills home and then out for lunch wearing matching tie dye shirts, the Daily Mail reported.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” a source said. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

July 2023

In July, Scott seemed to comment on Jenner's relationship with Chalamet on his new album Utopia. On a track called “Meltdown,” Scott appears to make a reference to Chalamet's role in the new movie Wonka, a take on the classic novel Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. He raps:

Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the/ Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn an athlete like it's calories find another flame hot as me, bitch!!!

August 2023

Following false early August tabloid breakup rumors, TMZ and Entertainment Tonightboth reported that Jenner and Chalamet's romance is still going strong.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 16, “Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other when they can. Kylie’s busy with work and traveling a lot, but they make time for each other when it works and both like each other. They’re keeping things low key and chill for now, but get along great and have fun together.”

On August 28, a source gave Us Weekly similar intel. “Kylie and Timothée haven’t been spending that much time together recently because they both have very busy schedules,” the source said. “But they’re still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don’t hang out that often. They run in the same circle of friends, and have a great time when they’re together, but it’s not that serious. Kylie is having fun and although she’s open to seeing where things go, they’re not in a committed relationship. Things are very casual.”

September 2023

On September 4, Jenner and Chalamet made their public debut at Beyoncé’s concert. They were filmed keeping close to each other and talking during the show.

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

TMZ obtained video of them kissing there in the first PDA sighting.

Just a few days later, on Friday, September 8, the new couple were seen at a dinner for New York Fashion Week for the launch of Haider Ackermann’s beauty collaboration with Augustinus Bader, Vogue reported. Jenner was Chalamet's plus one. Also attending were Jared Leto, Oscar Isaac, Sofia Coppola and Amelia Gray Hamlin. In a video on TikTok, Jenner is sitting beside Chalamet.

You Might Also Like