Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship Timeline

Kylothée, the most unexpected couple of 2023.

There's no denying that the celebrity couples of 2023 have been all over the map — from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But the pairing truly no one saw coming had to be Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.



It all began with an anonymous tip on the gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi back in April 2023, alleging that Jenner and Chalamet have been quietly seeing each other for months. The news, unsurprisingly, sent the internet into a tizzy.



What everyone thought would just be a spring fling eventually turned into a serious (and secretive) romance. Read on to see how we got here with a full timeline of Kylie and Timothée's relationship below.

January 2023: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet meet for the first time.

Kylie and Timothée initially crossed paths months before they were rumored to be dating. The two reportedly were introduced by fashion designer Haider Ackermann during Paris Fashion Week, and they were spotted talking and laughing together at the Jean Paul Gaultier show.

April 2023: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spark dating rumors.

Three months after their Paris Fashion Week meet-cute, news broke that Kylie and Timothée were secretly seeing each other on the unverified gossip account DeuxMoi. A week later, photos of Jenner's Range Rover parked in Chalamet's driveway began circulating online, while a source at People confirmed the pair was "hanging out and getting to know each other."

September 5, 2023: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet hard-launch their relationship at a Beyoncé concert.

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

Just when everyone thought Kylothée would be a casual spring romance, the two finally made their public debut as a couple at Beyoncé's Renaissance concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

In a viral tweet from The Hollywood Reporter writer Chris Gardner, Jenner and Chalamet were seen chatting in their private box, with the actor putting his arm behind Kylie's back.

September 10, 2023: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have a PDA-filled date at the U.S. Open.

Less than a week after hard-launching their relationship at Beyoncé's birthday concert, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted kissing and coordinating outfits at the U.S. Open in New York.

November 1, 2023: Timothée Chalamet supports Kylie Jenner at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards.

Kylie and Timothée had a date night at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, where the reality star was being honored with the Brand Innovator of the Year award for her new clothing line, Khy. Keeping the focus fully on Kylie and her achievement, Timothée, ever the gentleman, walked the red carpet solo. But once inside, the two were seen sitting together and sharing a laugh during the ceremony.

November 11, 2023: Kylie Jenner joins Timothée Chalamet at his Saturday Night Live afterparty.

Returning the support, Kylie joined Timmy at the Saturday Night Live afterparty following his hosting gig on November 11, 2023. Arriving at the venue separate from the actor, Kylie was photographed wearing a head-to-toe black outfit, which consisted of a sexy off-the-shoulder top, matching skintight pant-leggings, and open-toe black heels.

December 10, 2023: Kylie Jenner sneaks into the premiere of Timothée Chalamet's new film Wonka.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet's new film, Wonka, Kylie and her mom, Kris Jenner, skipped the red carpet and snuck into the Regency Village Theatre after the opening credits. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the Kylie Cosmetics founder can be seen in a long sheer gown surrounded by security guards.

December 19, 2023: Timothée Chalamet talks about that Beyoncé concert date with Kylie Jenner.

During an interview with MTV, Chalamet was asked about his favorite concert of the year — and while it took him a minute to remember that he attended Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, he finally answered, "Oh, yes, yes, yes. That was great, that was great." By this point, he was full-on blushing and added, "Hard to be present,” seemingly alluding to his and Jenner's public make-out session.

