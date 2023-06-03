Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Have Reportedly Been Spending ‘Much More Time’ Together and Getting Closer

This week, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted out on another date, but sources close to the couple say there's lot more happening in private, including meeting the family.

“Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together and they’re growing much closer as the days go by,” a source told Us Weekly. “They both have incredibly busy schedules, they initially relied mostly on communicating through FaceTime, texting [and] etc since they couldn’t always make time to see each other.”

The regular communication “helped solidify their bond” and Jenner decided it was time for him to be welcomed into the fold.

“Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner],” the insider claimed. “They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past. He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

On Thursday, June 1, the pair were spotted outside Chalamet's Beverly Hills home going for a walk together in matching tie dye shirts, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The couple were first linked romantically in April, and Chalamet is the first person Jenner has been seen dating since splitting with Travis Scott, the father of her kids Stormi and Aire, who she dated off-and-on for years.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” another source said. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Since then, Jenner's car has been spotted by Chalamet's house a few times, though she was in Paris all last week on a girl's trip.

