Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Finally Went Public With Their Relationship At the Beyoncé Concert

Happy Birthday to Bey.

Last night may have been Beyoncé's birthday, but between all of the celeb sightings (hi, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in matching outfits!) and silver mania, it feels like we're the ones who truly got gifted. The real heroes of the night, however, were Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who finally went public with their relationship at Bey's birthday bash (aka her Los Angeles Renaissance show) — and there's even video evidence to prove it.

On Monday, the majority of Hollywood made their way to SoFi Stadium decked out in chrome and sparkles ready to celebrate the queen herself. Among the stars were Jenner and some of her Kardashian Krew (Kim, Kendall, Khloé, North, Penelope, and Kris all accounted for) and her unlikely rumored boyfriend, Chalamet. In a viral tweet from The Hollywood Reporter writer Chris Gardner, the two can be seen conversing in a box. Timothée puts his arm along the baseboard behind Kylie's back while he smokes a cigarette, and at one point the two share a laugh. Kylie's older sister Kendall is also seen making an appearance in the clip.

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

Kylie wore a strapless black-and-silver graphic minidress and over-the-knee boots, accessorized with an updo and gold hoop earrings. For his part, Timmy wore a black-and-white windbreaker jacket, baggy trousers, and a matching baseball cap.



Although the two have yet to confirm their rumored romance, they have been linked since April after hitting it off at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in January. Earlier this summer, there were reports of a split, however, sources denied the breakup, according to TMZ. Based on this recent outing, it appears the two are still drunk in love and going strong.



